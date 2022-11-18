ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long
 4 days ago
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

The Wonder: Florence Pugh examines a young girl whose religious-inspired fast is deteriorating her health.

Dead to Me: Jen and Judy find themselves in the aftermath of another hit-and-run in the drama's third and final season.

Disney+

The Santa Clauses: Scott Calvin is ready to retire after 30 years in the red and white suit in the new series spinoff of the 1994 hit film comedy.

Disenchanted: Ten years after Giselle found her prince, she yearns for more of a fairy-tale life in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted.

Apple TV+

Spirited: Watch Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds put their own spin on A Christmas Carol in the new comedy film.

People We Hate at the Wedding: A family agrees to attend the wedding of their estranged half-sister in The People We Hate at the Wedding.

Happy streaming!

