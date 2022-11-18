ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

West Virginia man charged with attempted murder after allegedly threatening sister with machete

By Bailey Brautigan
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWhvy_0jFmP88f00

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who allegedly threatened his sister with a machete was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

55-year-old Jeffrey Call was indicted for attempted murder, attempted malicious assault, domestic assault, brandishing a deadly weapon, and destruction of property.

West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him

According to a criminal complaint, in October of 2022 , Putnam 911 received a call from a home on the 600 block of Hodges Road in Hurricane from a man who told dispatchers that his neighbor was pounding on his door saying he had been shot. The man said his neighbor was bleeding “all over the place,” according to the complaint.

The complaint says that West Virginia State Police then received a call from a woman who told them she shot at her brother after he broke out a window of her home with a machete. She told WVSP that she shot at him with a .22 caliber pistol and did not know if she hit him or not.

Officers found Call at the original caller’s residence. The criminal complaint says that Call was sitting on the porch with a machete lying beside him, and his leg was soaked in blood. The complaint says that Call admitted to officers that he busted out a window at his sister’s home before she shot him.

The complaint says that Call’s sister told them that he threatened to cut her arms and legs off with the machete when she refused to let him use the phone at her home. She told officers that Call punched out the door window at her residence and came toward her with the machete raised before she shot at him with her pistol.

The criminal complaint says that officers believe that Call’s sister was acting in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Man arrested on warrants after harassment, indecent exposure incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has taken a man into custody after his bond was revoked for a burglary incident in October of 2021, as well as warrants in connection with two incidents in October and November of 2022. According to court documents, Granville James Hayden, 57,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Charleston Woman Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Trafficking Organization

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Denise Marie Cottrill, 64, of Charleston, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Cottrill admitted to a role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman’s body found in West Virginia

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman’s body was found in Nicholas County on Monday. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old JoAnne Riffle, of Sylvester, was found dead in the Nettie area on Deepwell Rd. in a power line right of way. This matter is still under investigation. No other information was released.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Stolen vehicle complain leads to Grand Larceny arrest

CAZY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation following up on a stolen vehicle complaint in Boone County has resulted in Grand Larceny charges per reports. As confirmed by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint out of the Madison area.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred by the Wesbanco on Elizabeth Pike Street in Mineral Wells. According to 911 Dispatch, the call came in at 6:45 P.M. Saturday evening. Sergeant Ritchie with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department said that a Ford F250 was turning Northbound onto...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy