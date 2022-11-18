ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

TSA’s Thanksgiving policy: You can fly with turkey, but hold the gravy

TSA details what foods can and can't be carry-on items as travelers gear up for Thanksgiving. If you’re not hosting a Thanksgiving gathering, it’s traditional to bring something along, whether to show your gratitude or to take some of the pressure off of the organizer. Some guests travel...
TODAY.com

Can I bring food on a plane this Thanksgiving? The 2022 TSA rules to know

Thanksgiving is almost here, and chances are good that if you’re not already hosting the big dinner at your house, you’re probably traveling somewhere to enjoy the day with loved ones. In fact, according to AAA, more than 54 million people plan to travel for the holiday this...
lootpress.com

TSA dishes on what Thanksgiving foods can be carried through security checkpoints and what items need to be transported in checked baggage

Before you agree to bring a family favorite food item to contribute to the Thanksgiving holiday table, it’s important to think about how you’re planning to transport it if you are flying to spend the holiday with family or friends. Most foods can be carried through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint, but there are some items that will need to be transported in checked baggage.
Salon

Here are 3 Costco food recalls you should know about right now

For more than 35 years, Costco has been fulfilling its customers' bulk needs, the most common of which are food and beverage products. The wholesale warehouse chain is known for offering some of the best prices on staple eats, baked goods and food court treats, making it a popular — and trusty — choice for shoppers nationwide.
ARIZONA STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ’s, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.

