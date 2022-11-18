Once again, the Minnesota Golden Gophers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mohamed Ibrahim. This is the player I am most heartbroken for. We should have been able to look back on this game as The Mohamed Ibrahim Game. On Senior Day, in his final game at Huntington Bank Stadium, Ibrahim put on a performance for the ages. The Iowa defense came into the game allowing an average of 88.6 rushing yards per game, and Ibrahim finished with 39 carries for 263 rushing yards and one touchdown. I was skeptical that he’d be able to extend his streak of consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards to 19 games, but he blew right past the century mark on a 54-yard burst in the third quarter.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO