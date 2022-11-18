Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Hockey: Top highlights in Gophers sweep of Michigan on the road
The No. 2-ranked Minnesota Gophers hockey team swept the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines on the road at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Thursday and Friday night, on the strength of 11 goals and two strong performances from goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz. The Gophers got offensive contributions from everywhere...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: How the TDG staff ensures key Gopher victories
Sometimes fans do silly things to “help” their teams win games, especially big games. Sometimes these superstitious activities are forced, and sometimes they are born. But I’m here to tell you that not all superstitions are superstitious because it is not a superstition if it works!. There...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football Recruiting: Three-star DT Theorin Randle commits to the Gophers
While most Minnesota Golden Gophers fans seemed to want to vomit after Saturday’s 13-10 loss to Iowa, defensive tackle Theorin Randle liked what he saw. The former Washington State commit was on campus for an official visit and committed to play for head coach P.J. Fleck and co. Get...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Iowa wins Floyd, beating Minnesota 13-10
Despite Mohamed Ibrahim rushing for 263 yards, Iowa beat Minnesota in Minneapolis 13-10. It was the 8th consecutive win for Iowa in this head-to-head series and PJ Fleck has not yet beat the Hawkeyes in his career. After battling back from a 10-0 deficit, the Gophers dominated the second half,...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football vs. Iowa: The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly
Once again, the Minnesota Golden Gophers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mohamed Ibrahim. This is the player I am most heartbroken for. We should have been able to look back on this game as The Mohamed Ibrahim Game. On Senior Day, in his final game at Huntington Bank Stadium, Ibrahim put on a performance for the ages. The Iowa defense came into the game allowing an average of 88.6 rushing yards per game, and Ibrahim finished with 39 carries for 263 rushing yards and one touchdown. I was skeptical that he’d be able to extend his streak of consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards to 19 games, but he blew right past the century mark on a 54-yard burst in the third quarter.
Comments / 0