Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
wdet.org
Michigan State Police agree to independent investigation of racial profiling
Last month, the Michigan State Police hired an auditing firm to conduct a “Traffic Enforcement Policy and Program Analysis” as part of a settlement with the ACLU of Michigan. According to the ACLU, MSP data showed that between 2017 and 2019, African Americans were stopped disproportionately by state troopers. The ACLU pushed for the external review as part of a lawsuit where their clients said they faced a 90-minute search of their car without probable cause.
Detroit News
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage
DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
Arab American News
Whitmer reflects on Nov election, misinformation around public health and more in interview
DETROIT — Fresh off a double digit election victory over a Trump-backed candidate, Governor Whitmer spoke at the 50th anniversary gala for ACCESS in Detroit on Thursday. More than 1,000 people attended the half-a-century celebration at the Marriott hotel in the Renaissance Center for an organization that began as a modest, volunteer-run effort to support the area’s growing immigrant population out of a small storefront in the Southend of Dearborn.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
The Oakland Press
Judge suppresses evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case
An Oakland County judge has decided to suppress some evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was acquired. In an opinion published Nov. 16, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen said evidence linked to a leaked polygraph administered to Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway can’t be used in his upcoming trial because it was obtained through a violation of attorney-client privilege.
The Oakland Press
Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes
A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
Stislicki case in jeopardy? Judge rules much of the evidence is tainted
There’s a major shake-up in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki.
Judge: Prosecutors in Crumbley parent case may not use 'pathway to violence' theory
In a boost for the defense, a judge has ruled that prosecutors cannot argue to the jury that James and Jennifer Crumbley put their son on a pathway to violence that led to his killing four students and injuring seven others a year ago at Oxford High School. Prosecutors had sought to argue the pathway to violence theory through two mass shooting experts, who previously testified that school shooters don’t just “snap,” and that their actions can be...
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to their roles in staging the armed robbery of a courier van transporting over $1.2 million in cash. The trio included Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, 21, of Mason, and Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr., 20, of
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn resident donates $2,500 for police K-9s after department doesn't win grant
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - The Dearborn Police Department was in a contest for a grant that would support its K-9 department but unfortunately did not win. While the contest was ongoing, the department said a resident, Ahmad Nehme, reached out and said he would donate $2,500 if the department didn't receive the grant.
fox2detroit.com
'Onto 2024;' Macomb GOP reelects chairman as state party leadership power struggle brews
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite the midterms ending only a week ago, it's the 2024 general election that many are now looking toward. In their first meeting following a bruising 2022 Midterm election, the Republican Party in Macomb County reelected Mark Forton as the chairman. With Democrats sweeping...
Which Michigan counties became redder, bluer in 2022?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2022 election victory was even larger than her 2018 win – a 468,000-vote margin of victory compared to her 407,000-vote margin four years ago.
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
Low voter turnout in Detroit
Good morning, I hope you are enjoying your Sunday so far. What is the reason behind low voter turnout in Detroit? According to an analysis by data reporter Kristi Tanner, 56.8% of Michiganders voted. But Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey estimated only 33.8% of Detroiters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election.
Comments / 0