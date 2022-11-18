Read full article on original website
BTS earn first Album Of The Year Grammy nomination as a featured artist, score three nominations in total
BTS have been nominated for three separate awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, including an Album Of The Year nod as a featured artist. The full nominations list for the 2023 Grammy Awards was unveiled today (November 16), confirming that the K-pop juggernauts are vying for a total of three nominations for the upcoming awards, making them the most nominated K-pop act in history. This also marks the third consecutive year they’ve been nominated at the coveted Grammy Awards.
Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards
Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American...
Fans React to Taylor Swift Becoming First Artist Ever to Occupy Entire ‘Billboard’ Top 10
Taylor Swift's Midnights is officially a history-maker. On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top ten slots simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The songs featured in the top 10 on the Hot 100 include TikTok ear worm "Vigilante Sh--" and fan-favorite "Lavender Haze," as well as Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Kim Petras Gushes Over Sam Smith and 'Unholy' Success at 2022 AMAs (Exclusive)
Kim Petras is thankful for Sam Smith! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 30-year-old singer at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and gushed about "Unholy," the track they released in September. "I love Sam so much. I really love this song and everything it stands for, everything Sam...
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Among Victims Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Tragedy
K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives. Jihan’s death was confirmed by his two agencies, who released a joint statement to Instagram. The statement read, “I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad...
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
American Music Awards 2022 — Winners List
The complete list of 2022 American Music Award winners:. Collaboration of the Year: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”. Favorite Music Video: Taylor Swift “All Too Well: The Short Film”. Favorite Male Pop Artist: Harry Styles. Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift. Favorite Pop...
Taylor Swift says she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following Grammys 2023 nomination
Taylor Swift has said she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following her Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year. The singer-songwriter’s 10 minute re-recorded version of ‘All Too Well’ appears in the aforementioned category along with the likes of Adele (‘Easy On Me’), Beyoncé (‘Break My Soul’) and Harry Styles (‘As It Was’).
American Music Awards 2022 Winners: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & More Win Big At The AMAs
Happy 50th, American Music Awards! Half a century after the first American Music Awards took place, the 50th installment occurred on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. With Wayne Brady hosting the event and scheduled performances from Pink, Lil Baby, Anitta, Imagine Dragons with JID, Carrie Underwood, Yola, and Tems, it promised to be an exciting night of music. But, who won big?
Wizkid: 5 Things About The International Superstar Performing For The First Time At The AMAs
Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to fame after releasing his debut album ‘Superstar’ in 2011. He won a Grammy Award for a collaboration with Beyonce. He’s set to perform at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wizkid, 32, is about to put on an...
Maluma and Nicki Minaj Welcome the 2022 World Cup With Arab-Latin Anthem ‘Tukoh Taka’
“Waka Waka,” move over. “Tukoh Taka” is here. Days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts its opening ceremony, Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares are bringing the Arab-Latin fusion on the soccer tournament‘s fan festival anthem. The video, released Friday, opens with Lebanese singer Fares singing the chorus and doing choreo in front of a sandy backdrop as images of fans flash onscreen before a club beat, reminiscent of Robin S’ “Show Me Love,” takes over and Minaj joins for her verse. “Yo, mira, mira, mira/Con mi copa amiga /Loca, loca la vida (Sí),” raps Nicki Minaj in her verse,...
2023 GRAMMYS: The R&B Nominations Are In!
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, and Lucky Daye are among those who are up for R&B awards in the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”
The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”
Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs
Bad Bunny just won big at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The Puerto Rican singer, who led the pack with 10 nominations, took home five trophies at Thursday night's show in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny's album, Un Verano Sin Ti, not only blew up the charts in 2022, it proved to be a big hit at the Latin Grammys as well, with the singer winning the award for Urban Music Album of the Year for the LP.
Watch BTS' Jung Kook Debut New Song At World Cup Opening Ceremony
Jung Kook was joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi for the song and performance.
