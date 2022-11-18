ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD Voters To Decide On 9.9 Mill Levy In May

MARYSVILLE – To the surprise of no one, the Marysville Exempted Village School District Board of Education Monday Thursday voted unanimously to place an emergency levy on the May 2, 2023 ballot for operating expenses for the district. In the words of the resolution, the levy is necessary for...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – November 17, 2022

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a property damage crash in the 13000 block of State Route 736 involving a 2021 Honda Pilot that struck a deer. A crash report was taken, #80-22-506. 9:37am Property Damage Crash. A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Wings Support And Recovery Serving Up Thanksgiving Meals

MARYSVILLE – Wings Support and Recovery is getting into the holiday spirit as it will be offering free, hot Thanksgiving meals from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, at its 729 Walnut St. address. Residents may dine-in or carry-out the meals. Reservations for the meal are required, but...
MARYSVILLE, OH

