By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- It's crunch time for anyone cooking dinner on Thanksgiving. Stores will be packed over the next several days with home cooks scrambling to get everything they need. With inflation at the highest point in decades, shoppers are keeping a close eye on prices. "They have skyrocketed," one mother told WBZ-TV. "It's too expensive," another woman said. WBZ-TV wondered if where you shop makes much of a difference, so we decided to do some comparison shopping. We set out with a list of traditional Thanksgiving items, no fancy stuff here, just the basics. Our list included:...

2 DAYS AGO