Fisheries commission keeps Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net ban in place through 2024
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, after hearing hours of public comment Wednesday night and Thursday morning, voted 5-4 Thursday afternoon to leave in place through 2024 the Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net closure upstream of the ferry lines. The vote, on a motion by Doug...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Two Fishermen Narrowly Escape Sinking Vessel in Pamlico Sound
On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking vessel off the coast of North Carolina, pulling them to safety at the same moment that the stern slipped below the surface. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a distress call at about 0200 from the crew of...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Thanksgiving closures, trash collection schedule announced
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center
In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
bpr.org
North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp
Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
iredellfreenews.com
Six North Carolinians presented with state’s highest honor
RALEIGH — Six distinguished North Carolinians were presented the North Carolina Award, the state’s highest honor, by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this week during a ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of Art. The award recognizes significant lifetime achievements in the areas of fine arts, literature, public service and science.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gig Line: Don’t take it lightly
Several days ago, a friend of mine (Sharon) and I went to Kill Devil Hills for errands and on one of the stops in the parking lot, I saw a gentleman who was wearing a black Vietnam Veteran hat and his wife exiting the store. As usual I asked them en route to their car if he lived or owned property in Dare County. I always do that so I can tell them about our free Dare County Veteran Discount Card and all the things Dare Countians do for our vets. I can only imagine that his first thought might have been, “Who in the dickens is she?,” why I’d be nosey enough to ask him that or what I might be selling.
Washington Examiner
North Carolina distributes last of $3.6B in federal COVID-19 relief funds
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office finished disbursing $3.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds this week. "Coronavirus relief funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19's impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system," NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said on Wednesday. "Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO's staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state's history."
wunc.org
Environmental justice board hears concerns about wood pellet plants
The state's growing wood pellet industry came under fire at a meeting in Raleigh last night from scientists, activists and residents who live near wood pellet plants. The meeting's main target was Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet manufacturer, which has four plants in eastern North Carolina. The company cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets that are shipped to Europe to be burned for electricity.
usf.edu
Marineland signs were hidden in a sand dune for 80 years — until Tropical Storm Nicole
Rusted and warped, they represent slices of St. Johns County's cinematic and tourist history of about 80 years ago. Now the discovery of classic signs that once pointed the way to Marineland when it was known 84 years ago as Marine Studios have been uncovered in a dune near the historic attraction on State Road A1A.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Barrier Island Bagels
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 3 for Barrier Island Bagels, located at 4716 N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk. Richard Hess, immediate past chairman of the chamber board and Realtor at Sun Realty, congratulated business owners...
NC mountains wind chill lows plunging to single digits; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say. Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing. The mountains have already received snow and ice […]
cspneagles.com
Tropical Storm Incoming
As Tropical storm Nicole neared the coast of South Carolina, multiple South Carolina School Districts (including Lexington Richland 5) announced plans to close school on Friday and resort to e-learning. According to The Weather Channel, major to moderate coastal flooding will be possible for the state. After students returned to...
