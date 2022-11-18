ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Miami

Residential rents in Florida rising even though costs dropping in other states

MIAMI -- Renters in the state of Florida saw a double-digit increase in the amount they pay every month to lease a home even though rental costs are dropping in other states, according to a new report released Friday.The findings by Rent.com, an online site that says it was created to "simplify the experience of connecting people and properties," show that Florida's monthly home leasing costs are rising despite a nationwide trend of declining rents.Renters in the Miami metro area saw a 23.2 percent in rental costs this year over last year, according to the report, which cited steep rents...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Florida windstorm insurance

Written by Mary Van Keuren – Edited by Maggie Kempken – 6 minute read. The top cause of homeowners insurance losses in the U.S. is wind and hail, which accounted for 45.5 percent of the claims made in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). In Florida, most homeowners are aware of the dangers of wind damage, especially those who live near the coast and are subject to hurricanes and tropical storms. Although homeowners insurance policies cover wind damage, it may require a separate deductible for damage caused by named storms determined by the National Weather Service.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

New Sheriff In Florida’s Weed World

  An attorney with decades of military experience is taking over as the state’s new pot czar at a time when the state’s medical-marijuana industry is poised to double in size. Florida Department of Health officials tapped Christopher Phillip Kimball to serve as director of the
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.13.22

Ron DeSantis-Donald Trump watchers can start microwaving their popcorn. But Broward voters got a middle finger from the DeSantis-controlled Board. With Florida’s election in the rearview and the 2023 Legislative Session still months away, you might think this is a potential time for a cease-fire in Florida’s perpetual culture war zone.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe

A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
FLORIDA STATE
horseandrider.com

Second EHM Case in Florida This Year

A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm

Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

How could mass layoffs at Amazon impact Florida?

E-commerce giant Amazon announced this weekthey are planning to lay off thousands of employees. The Seattle-based company also said more job cuts are expected early next year. Twitter and Meta, Facebook's parent group, are also laying off employees. So, how could this news impact jobs in Palm Beach County and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car

Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
SANFORD, FL
Uncovering Florida

Your Best Photos of Florida Could Make You $2,500 Richer

Are you over 18 and have a photo of Florida that is worthy of sharing with the world? If so, good news: there are a couple of weeks left to submit to the 2022 Smithsonian Magazine photo contest for a chance to win up to $2,500. November 30 will be the last day to submit, marking the completion of the 20th annual contest for the publication.
FLORIDA STATE

