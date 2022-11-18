Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
Data Shows Thousands Of Students In Florida Committed Under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, data presented Wednesday to a school-safety commission showed. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement
Residential rents in Florida rising even though costs dropping in other states
MIAMI -- Renters in the state of Florida saw a double-digit increase in the amount they pay every month to lease a home even though rental costs are dropping in other states, according to a new report released Friday.The findings by Rent.com, an online site that says it was created to "simplify the experience of connecting people and properties," show that Florida's monthly home leasing costs are rising despite a nationwide trend of declining rents.Renters in the Miami metro area saw a 23.2 percent in rental costs this year over last year, according to the report, which cited steep rents...
Report: Florida Outdoor Rec Is A $41B Industry, Driven In Large Part By Fishing And Boating
Many, if not most, Florida residents understand the value of the state’s waterways as an environmental and economic resource. A new report from the Biden administration helps illustrate that. Earlier this month, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released a study spotlighting the economic impact
southfloridareporter.com
Florida windstorm insurance
Written by Mary Van Keuren – Edited by Maggie Kempken – 6 minute read. The top cause of homeowners insurance losses in the U.S. is wind and hail, which accounted for 45.5 percent of the claims made in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). In Florida, most homeowners are aware of the dangers of wind damage, especially those who live near the coast and are subject to hurricanes and tropical storms. Although homeowners insurance policies cover wind damage, it may require a separate deductible for damage caused by named storms determined by the National Weather Service.
New Sheriff In Florida’s Weed World
An attorney with decades of military experience is taking over as the state’s new pot czar at a time when the state’s medical-marijuana industry is poised to double in size. Florida Department of Health officials tapped Christopher Phillip Kimball to serve as director of the
Florida Department of Corrections Secretary to Lead American Correctional Association in 2025
At the end of last week, the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announced the election of four FDC members to positions within the American Correctional Association (ACA). FDC Sec. Ricky Dixon was elected to serve as president of the ACA in 2025, following his two-year term as president-elect. “These appointments...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.13.22
Ron DeSantis-Donald Trump watchers can start microwaving their popcorn. But Broward voters got a middle finger from the DeSantis-controlled Board. With Florida’s election in the rearview and the 2023 Legislative Session still months away, you might think this is a potential time for a cease-fire in Florida’s perpetual culture war zone.
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
horseandrider.com
Second EHM Case in Florida This Year
A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
Lawyer tapped as director of Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use
TALLAHASSEE — Overseeing nearly 500 medical-marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. STORY: FHP: Mother killed, 3 kids seriously injured in...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
WPBF News 25
Petito family to donate $3M granted by Florida judge in lawsuit against Laundrie's estate to Gabby Petito Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida judge awarded the mother of Gabby Petito, Nichole Schmidt, $3 million in a lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate. Gabby Petito was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie in 2021. Petito's body was found in a Wyoming national park in Sept. 2021,...
wflx.com
How could mass layoffs at Amazon impact Florida?
E-commerce giant Amazon announced this weekthey are planning to lay off thousands of employees. The Seattle-based company also said more job cuts are expected early next year. Twitter and Meta, Facebook's parent group, are also laying off employees. So, how could this news impact jobs in Palm Beach County and...
Florida Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life On CASH4LIFE Draw Game
The Florida Lottery announced that Richard Williams, 53, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE™, from the drawing held on July 28, 2022. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.00.
proclaimerscv.com
Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car
Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
Your Best Photos of Florida Could Make You $2,500 Richer
Are you over 18 and have a photo of Florida that is worthy of sharing with the world? If so, good news: there are a couple of weeks left to submit to the 2022 Smithsonian Magazine photo contest for a chance to win up to $2,500. November 30 will be the last day to submit, marking the completion of the 20th annual contest for the publication.
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
