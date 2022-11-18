Read full article on original website
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item in 3 Different Iterations
McDonald's can do no wrong in the breakfast category. The brand's latest return is just further evidence of this. The golden-arched fast food joint is rolling out three bagel sandwiches piled with your favorite early-morning ingredients. The fan-favorite menu item, which is rejoining menus in three iterations, is landing in...
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
CNET
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
Chick-fil-A Could Be Testing a Major Menu Change
Over the last three years, seemingly every fast-food chain under the sun has launched some version of the fried chicken sandwich. Industry giants like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report revamped what they offer while Panera Bread (PNRA) and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report tried to get in on the craze that was started by Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeye's.
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
McDonald’s Employee Pours Customer’s Coke From 2-Liter Bottle in Viral TikTok
When you want what you want, it's difficult to adjust your expectations when suddenly presented with a new option. Like if you head to a restaurant in the hopes of getting your favorite dish and you're told they're out of it, it's enough to make you want to go cry in your car and slam your hands against the steering wheel in despair.
Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
McDonald's Menu Adds New Burger, McFlurry
Since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) has mostly relied on gimmicks and celebrity tie-ins. Instead of adding new burgers or other menu items, the company has offered its version of menu hacks and has shared the favorite orders of a variety of famous people. The chain also brought back Szechuan sauce -- a gimmick that got a lot of attention when very few people actually even got their hands on some.
What The Expire/enjoy By Date On McDonald's Pies Mean
McDonald's is known for a few signature food items. The Big Mac will always be synonymous with burgers, and McDonald's fries are among the best in the business. The burger joint's apple pies have a loyal following, too, despite some drama when the famed burger chain switched from frying its apple pies to baking them. According to Reader's Digest, the McDonald's apple pie was introduced in 1968. In 1992, the burger purveyor switched from frying their famed pies to baking them.
Albany Herald
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on a Beloved Classic
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu.
Here’s Michigan’s favorite fast-food restaurant – and its least favorite
Fast food. A guilty pleasure of many, you either love to hate it or hate to love it. Either way, you probably eat it from time to time. A recent study by SavingSpot used Google Maps ratings to determine the favorite and least favorite fast-food restaurants in every state and major U.S. city.
Popculture
Popeyes Adds New Chicken Sandwich to Menu
It may be 2022, but the fast-food chicken sandwich wars of 2019 are still going strong. More than three years after the long-standing battle began with the introduction of Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich, spurring a squabble between competing restaurants, the beloved fast food chain has done it again! Coming to Popeyes menus nationwide this November is the all-new mouth-watering Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich.
Consumers are looking to chocolate, Oreos, and Twinkies to 'not feel terrible all the time' — Hershey, Hostess, and Mondelez are cashing in
Consumers are buying more chocolate and cookies as recession fears hang over the economy. Hershey, Mondelez, and other sweet-treat makers have raised their outlooks due to the trend. It's a variant of the "lipstick index," the idea that people buy little luxuries during hard times. Consumers are turning to comfort...
Tasting Table
Panera Is Testing Its First-Ever Milkshakes Ahead Of Summer
Panera Bread, a fast-casual restaurant famous for its lighter fare — from soups and sandwiches to mac and cheese — is introducing a sweet and creamy treat. Milkshakes are entering the menu for a limited time so Panera can get an idea of whether the dessert makes sense as a permanent menu item. The addition of milkshakes might come as a surprise to fans of the popular chain as currently Panera's desserts only include items from its bakery, including cookies, brownies, and various pastries (via Panera Bread).
Chipotle’s Investment in Vegan Meat Made From Mushroom Spores Expected to be Evaluated as a Menu Item
Though Chipotle has yet to engage an in-store testing process for the new meat substitute, analysts largely anticipate eventual availability. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Meati.com, NRN.com, and VegNews.com.
