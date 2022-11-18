Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 13 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After hard-fought victories over unranked opponents, Ohio State football and Michigan held their places in the college rankings ahead of The Game on Saturday. The Buckeyes remained No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, receiving one No.1 vote. Michigan remained No. 3, 61 points behind...
Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay
Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
Michigan vs. Ohio State 2022 preview matchup: DB D.J. Turner vs. WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
Watch Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud conduct the OSU marching band to begin Michigan Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the first big events to kick off Michigan Week on Ohio State’s campus is when the OSU marching band comes to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and meets the football team. It’s a moment where the players get to have fun and even...
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Michigan football game on Nov. 26?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s matchup against Michigan has finally arrived as has a chance at redemption. The Buckeyes will host the Wolverines next Saturday on Fox at noon, looking to redeem themselves following last season’s 42-27 loss in Ann Arbor. The loss was their first in the rivalry game since 2011.
Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 13 Location
After the Buckeyes and Wolverines both won their Week 12 games to remain undefeated, ESPN's "College GameDay" announced it will be live from The Shoe next Saturday. "WE'RE GOING TO THE GAME!!" the show's account tweeted. Revealing, "Next week, we are headed to one of the best rivalries in all of sports between Michigan and Ohio State."
How worried should you be about Ohio State potentially losing to Michigan again?
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Ohio State football team wasn’t necessarily sharp in its 43-30 win Saturday over Maryland as it heads into rivalry week, but then again, neither was its rival. “When you’re playing in November in the Big Ten, these are challenges week in and week out,”...
Everything Ohio State football’s Ryan Day said about Michigan after beating Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day could only savor — or fret over, depending on one’s perspective — Saturday’s 43-30 victory at Maryland for so long. Everything about that game would be looked at through the lense of what it means...
Will Ohio State football’s Matt Jones be able to play against Michigan?
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not know immediately after Saturday’s 43-30 victory at Maryland whether he will have his starting offensive line intact against Michigan next week. Starting right guard Matt Jones suffered an apparent foot or lower leg injury in Saturday’s...
Ohio State football’s best chance to beat Michigan may come from the lead back it least expected
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — When the Ohio State football coaches turned to Dallan Hayden with a season potentially on the line, they tried to simplify a complicated scenario. The Buckeye rushing game could barely find first gear, let alone second. Maryland would not relent. Ohio State needed the true freshman to keep the clock running, keep picking up first downs and keep playing with a poise beyond his age.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Lathan Ransom says he broke his thumb in Ohio State football’s win over Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Lathan Ransom recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a blocked punt — for the second straight week — in Ohio State football’s 43-30 win over Maryland, and he did it all while being compromised from his first snap.
Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries
So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How a half-point move affects our Ohio State bet, plus a formula for sagging teams: Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Betting the Buckeyes, Tyler Shoemaker and Doug Lesmerises talk about Ohio State football and national college football from a gambling perspective, as they always do. Doug has a microphone issue on this one, but TShoe is loud and strong and the content is great, so thanks for hanging in.
Jim Knowles has unlocked Ohio State’s defense as it gears up for a sack party in Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio State football team has spent the past 10 weeks watching its defense gradually build on itself in all three facets. Ryan Day fixed the coaching in the offseason, and so far, each new hire has lived up to the billing, even during times when some position groups weren’t always at full strength.
Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022 preview: How the Wolverines offense works and what the Buckeyes can do to stop it
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal In Honor Of Slain Virginia Football Players
Ohio State announced on Saturday it will wear a helmet decal during this afternoon's game at Maryland in honor of the three Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last weekend. "(We) want to express our sadness and our prayers to the entire University of Virginia and...
High school football regional finals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
WSYX ABC6
Family remember Stone Foltz with annual basketball fundraiser
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Studies show that more than 50% of college students experience some level of hazing. The Foltz family is making it their mission to eliminate the disturbing trend with their annual, "Hoops 4 a Change" event. The basketball fundraiser returned to Buckeye Valley High School where...
NBC4 Columbus
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first …. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Daily Pledge: Nov. 21, 2022. Ms. Jenkins' 5th grade class at Watkins...
