Our son and brother James R. (“Jake”) Blaauboer, a sophomore at the University of Notre Dame, died tragically and unexpectedly on Nov. 11. When we arrived on campus to begin making Jake’s final arrangements, we felt that we had fallen into thousands of compassionate arms. We fell and you held us. We humbly and sincerely thank the Notre Dame community for embracing our family at this difficult time. If you prayed for Jake and for us, served us, drove us, sent flowers or prayerful messages, lit a candle at the Grotto, wrote in Jake’s tribute book or simply whispered to us that “your son mattered,” we want you to know you have cast light in our darkness. We bless and thank each of you for your kindness and compassion. We will always remember you in our prayers of thanksgiving.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO