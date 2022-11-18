Read full article on original website
Reflections on snow
I have seen snow less than 10 times. Nine times to be exact. My first time was years ago while snowboarding at Big Bear Mountain in California. The other eight times were at Notre Dame. Snow is still a novel idea to me. I vaguely remember what snow is like...
A message of gratitude
Our son and brother James R. (“Jake”) Blaauboer, a sophomore at the University of Notre Dame, died tragically and unexpectedly on Nov. 11. When we arrived on campus to begin making Jake’s final arrangements, we felt that we had fallen into thousands of compassionate arms. We fell and you held us. We humbly and sincerely thank the Notre Dame community for embracing our family at this difficult time. If you prayed for Jake and for us, served us, drove us, sent flowers or prayerful messages, lit a candle at the Grotto, wrote in Jake’s tribute book or simply whispered to us that “your son mattered,” we want you to know you have cast light in our darkness. We bless and thank each of you for your kindness and compassion. We will always remember you in our prayers of thanksgiving.
Ask The Observer: Are grab-n-go point values fair?
Notre Dame’s grab-and-go lives up to its name for convenience, but some students are questioning how the point-based prices are determined. Open between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the grab-n-go locations in North and South dining halls offer quick meal options for students on the run, including snacks, drinks and pre-packaged sandwiches. Each swipe is worth 7 points, and items in the grab-and-go are labeled based on how many points they cost.
Here’s what to know if you’re traveling over Thanksgiving break
Amidst impending finals, projects and assignments, many students make a mad-dash home for Thanksgiving break, arriving just in time for a piece of pumpkin pie before rushing back to campus to spend hours in the library cramming for exams that were briefly forgotten over a turkey dinner. Starting Tuesday, students...
Five people are dead. The University is silent.
On Saturday, Club Q opened its doors to Colorado Spring’s queer community. What was supposed to be a night defined by community and fun soon turned into a night of horror. Around 11:50 p.m., Anderson Aldrich allegedly opened fire into a crowd of queer folk, injuring 25, and leaving at least five dead before two patrons repossessed the firearm to disarm the shooter. The shooter took on the role of God to execute an immense act of hate that left five families without their children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Worker Appreciation Week celebrates campus staff
Nov. 14-20 marked Worker Appreciation Week on campus and in honor of the week, various groups, including Campus Ministry, Student Government, the Center for Social Concerns (CSC), BridgeND and residence halls, came together to celebrate and uplift the Notre Dame staff. Bridget Schippers, a junior who helped organize Worker Appreciation...
Lindauer talks Ohio State Invite, season goals
Notre Dame swim and dive was back in action this week. The swimmers traveled to the Ohio State Invitational and divers went down south for the Texas Diving Invitational. The team’s performance this weekend pleased head coach Chris Lindauer, as several swimmers posted top times and podium finishes. The four-day ordeal was a fitting preview for the schedule of ACCs and NCAAs that will take place later this season.
Irish fencing starts strong, goes unbeaten at Elite Invitational
Notre Dame fencing picked up where it left off at its opening meet of the season, going undefeated at the University of Pennsylvania’s Elite Invitational Saturday. The Irish went 5-0 in both the men’s and women’s competitions with some standout performances on both sides. Irish notch big...
Fashion designer Thom Browne hosts football game photo shoot at Notre Dame
Notre Dame is well known for its football games, but the game on Wednesday, Oct. 26 was a little different. Two 15-person teams of Notre Dame undergraduates, Team Onslaught in navy and Team Rockne in gray, faced off on South Quad. According to the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study...
No. 20 Irish Hockey splits series at No. 12/13 Ohio State
Despite its scoring woes, the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team ground out a weekend split against the No. 12/13 Ohio State Buckeyes. After Ohio State won the Friday contest 5-2, the Irish bounced back with a 1-0 victory Saturday. Ohio State wins Friday, 5-2 In Friday’s contest,...
‘You can really see that love we have for each other’: Irish ride stellar start on senior day
As Notre Dame struggled through its first month of the season, the biggest criticism of the team was the lack of an identity. First-year head coach Marcus Freeman has talked about this all season, and perhaps nothing stood out more today. A resurgent run game that emerged in October started...
Irish shut out Santa Clara, TCU to reach cusp of College Cup
It was a dream weekend for Notre Dame women’s soccer, which took a pair of games in the NCAA Tournament on home turf, moving within one win of reaching the College Cup. The party started on Friday night, as the Irish put forth their most dominant showing of the season, steamrolling Santa Clara 4-0 in South Bend.
Key moments of the game: Notre Dame versus Boston College
No. 18 Notre Dame dominated the Boston College Eagles this afternoon in their home finale and senior day, securing the win in a 44-0 blowout. Here are five key moments of the game that contributed to the Irish’s victory in the 27th meeting of the two teams. Ben Morrison...
Irish survive nail-biter vs. Lipscomb on Goodwin’s late three
It was the nail-biter that no one expected. In their first-ever meeting, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team beat Lipscomb, 66-65, Friday Night in Purcell Pavilion. The Irish came into the meeting 3-0 and averaging 83 points a game in wins against Radford, Youngstown State, and Southern Indiana. Lipscomb came into the meeting 2-1 after falling to South Dakota in their season opener.
Markezich, Solomon earn All-America honors at cross country national meet
The Notre Dame men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the NCAA Cross Country Championships this past weekend with the women finishing in seventh place and the men finishing 15th. The women finished with 261 points, and the men finished with 452 points. Head coach Matt Sparks...
