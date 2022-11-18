Read full article on original website
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying that her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is "a dying language."
See the moment a British comedian shreds £10,000 over David Beckham deal with Qatar
Joe Lycett appeared to feed wads of banknotes into a shredder after calling out David Beckham over his role as Qatar's World Cup ambassador. The country has been criticized for mistreatment of people in the LGBTQ+ community.
Our Bodies Ourselves Today is a new spin on an old faithful
The organization — affiliated with but separate from Our Bodies Ourselves, which published the landmark 'Our Bodies, Ourselves' books — launched an online resource on reproductive health in September. In 1970, a nonprofit organization called Our Bodies Ourselves published a book called “Our Bodies, Ourselves.” A feminist classic,...
