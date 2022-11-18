Read full article on original website
Volume One
Throw a Themed Holiday Party That Doesn’t Suck
The holiday season is a flurry of sweet treats and warm drinks, tons of snow (whether we want it or not, here in the Midwest), and family gatherings galore. While it is certainly enough just to spend time with loved ones, there are the overachievers who throw themed parties, and no one wants to be the stick in the mud who doesn’t participate. That being said, no one wants to be the stick in the mud who throws a lame party either, so we’ve got five theme ideas and where to go in the area for all the things to pull them off.
Volume One
Five Holiday Markets to Support Local & Shop for Gifts
Sometimes, retail shopping can feel like a real on-your-own battle (i.e. Black Friday, a true test of patience and resilience), and the feeling of community is lost. Thankfully, the Chippewa Valley sees no shortage of local shopping markets, supporting not only small businesses and vendors but also fostering that feeling of togetherness. Here’s a roundup of holiday-themed markets coming up in the area:
Volume One
Small Businesses Ready to Seize the Season
The holiday shopping season can generate a lot of stress — and not just for shoppers themselves. For many small businesses, particularly retailers, the weeks leading up to Christmas are a make-or-break time that determine whether the entire year has been a success or failure. That’s how the phrase “Black Friday” became popularized: Post-Thanksgiving spending can push businesses’ books from red ink to black.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
WSAW
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Medford woman has died following a traffic crash Monday afternoon. Clark County Chief Deputy James Hirsch said the crash happened Highway 13 near Water Road in the township of Mayville, that location is northeast of Dorchester. Hirsch said the driver appears to have lost control...
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Friday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022, around 4:16 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Highway) 93.
