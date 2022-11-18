The holiday season is a flurry of sweet treats and warm drinks, tons of snow (whether we want it or not, here in the Midwest), and family gatherings galore. While it is certainly enough just to spend time with loved ones, there are the overachievers who throw themed parties, and no one wants to be the stick in the mud who doesn’t participate. That being said, no one wants to be the stick in the mud who throws a lame party either, so we’ve got five theme ideas and where to go in the area for all the things to pull them off.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO