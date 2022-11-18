ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Berlin Zoo closes door to visitors over bird flu case

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PII2P_0jFmJH4V00

BERLIN — (AP) — The Berlin Zoo shut its doors to visitors Friday after one of its aquatic birds tested positive for avian flu, the facility said.

A routine check on a hamerkop — a medium-sized wading bird — that had died last week found that it tested positive for the disease.

The zoo will remain closed for the time being as a “precautionary” measure, the zoo said. In the meantime, caretakers are working to quarantine and separate the remaining bird populations.

"The primary goal is to prevent the spread of avian flu,” Berlin's climate ministry said.

Zoos in other German cities, including Greifswald, Karlsruhe, Rostock and Heidelberg, have also recently been hit with cases of avian flu.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Viking Jewelry Discovered in Sweden Looks 'Almost Completely New' at 1,000 Years Old — See the Photos!

“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime,” said one archaeologist Talk about antiques! Archeologists in Sweden have uncovered a stockpile of silver that they believe is approximately 1,000 years old. The items — which include torque-style neck rings, arm rings and coins — were found inside a ceramic pot in Viggbyholm, Täby, a "Viking Age settlement" located outside Stockholm, according to a press release from The Archaeologists at the National Historical Museums in Sweden. "They looked almost completely new," said archaeologist Maria Lingström. ...
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
natureworldnews.com

Cave in Poland Reveals Extinct Human Species Half a Million Years Old

Ancient stone tools discovered 50 years ago inside a cave throughout Poland have recently been recognized as being among the greatest ever unearthed in the region. As Science Alert reported, the tools discovered inside the Tunel Wielki cave in Maopolska date back somewhere around 450,000 and 550,000 years. This dating could assist researchers in discovering more about humans who created them, as well as about their movement of people and human settlements in Central Europe throughout prehistory.
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot

With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
Apartment Therapy

An Entire Abandoned Spanish Village Is For Sale For €26,000

It’s no secret that housing prices in major cities are through the roof. An average studio in Manhattan sells for $553,734, while the average Los Angeles house goes for $922,000. You could buy lots of other things with that money — including, I don’t know, an entire abandoned Spanish village.
Herald & Review

The last giant panda in Latin America

Xin Xin is among the oldest captive giant pandas in the world and the very last giant panda in Latin America. A second-generation Mexican, Xin Xin's grandparents were gifted by China as part of a "panda diplomacy" policy that changed to loans in 1984. The first captive giant pandas born outside of China were in Mexico, Xin Xin's parents being part of this breeding program. "China decided to present a gift to Mexico so that we could get to know the national treasure that pandas are for China and for the whole world." said Fernando Gual, director of Mexico City Zoos and Wildlife Conservation. China now loans pandas for up to 15 years at a cost of $1 million annually. But under the austere administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that deal seems unlikely. "It will depend a lot on China's willingness, it has already been discussed with the ambassador, some other arrangement will have to be found taking into account the success of the program here," said Gual. The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is usually about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to be as old as 38. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently revived the country's policy, sending a pair to Qatar for the World Cup. Despite Mexico's good relations with China and its positive record with giant pandas, reaching an agreement on the loan could be difficult.
BBC

Rare golden sword pommel acquired by Scottish museum

An "exceptionally rare" gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist near Stirling has been acquired by National Museums Scotland. The pommel, which is about 1,300 years old, was found in 2019 and was declared to the Scottish Treasure Trove unit. The gold decoration which would have sat at the...
ancientpages.com

Egypt’s Oldest Tomb Oriented To Winter Solstice Discovered In Aswan

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Researchers of the University of Malaga (UMA) and the University of Jaen (UJA) have discovered Egypt's oldest tomb oriented to the winter solstice. Located in the necropolis of Qubbet el-Hawa (Aswan), it is precisely oriented to the sunrise of the winter solstice, in such a way that the sun's rays bathed with its light the place that was intended to house the statue of a governor of the city of Elephantine, who lived at the end of the XII Dynasty, around 1830 BC.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
133K+
Followers
142K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy