Arlington, TX

frogsowar.com

BREAKING: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU

A successful weekend for the TCU football team was capped off with a major announcement Sunday evening, when big-time four-star prospect Markis Deal revealed his decision to commit to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman immediately becomes the highest-ranked prospect and the fifth four-star prospect in the Class of 2023.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Leads Three Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 13 AP Poll

The Week 13 AP Poll was released on Sunday with three Big 12 teams ranked. TCU led the way at No. 4 after a stunning comeback win over Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State rolled over West Virginia to reach No. 15, while Texas re-entered the Top 25 after a huge win against Kansas.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on TCU’s 29-28 Win Over Baylor

The TCU Horned Frogs went into Waco with their 10-0 record on the line taking on a Baylor team that was fresh off its worst loss of the season (31-3 to K-State). These two rivals have played some epic games over the last 10 years since the Frogs joined the Big 12, with conference title implications, along with CFB Playoff implications on the line.
FORT WORTH, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy falls short against Keller, season over

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels lost their Area round playoff game against the Keller Indians 23-21 ending their 2022 season. Legacy finish the season 7-5 overall after digging themselves into an early hole with a 2-3 non-district record to begin the season. However the Rebels turned their season around with a 4-1 […]
MIDLAND, TX
WFAA

World Cup 2022: Need a place to watch the match? Here's the DFW spots holding watch parties.

DALLAS — On Sunday, Nov. 20, FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar will open the tournament with the majority of the group stage slate beginning one day later. Millions of eyes from around the world will be on Qatar through the television screen. Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, soccer fans will be able to watch the highly-anticipated group stage matches at watch parties.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The Marshall Family: Built through adoption

DALLAS — Cynthia Izaguirre has interviewed Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall for WFAA before -- but that time, it was a one-on-one, sit-down interview on the Mavs' home court. Their latest conversation invites a few addition members of the Marshall clain into the fold. Here, Cynt and her husband...
DALLAS, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Crowley, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Granbury Cornerstone Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Nazarene Christian Academy on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CROWLEY, TX
WFAA

North Texans celebrate culture and the holiday season

FORT WORTH, Texas — The holiday season is here and North Texans are in on it!. This is the season when thousands of people visit the Christmas Capital of Texas. Now, the City of Grapevine has something new to brag about this holiday season. April Rogers serves as the...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip

Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tipping Software Drives Increase, Dallas Customers React

Tipping software at businesses is more common than ever, fueling the generation of billions of dollars in the United States each year. However, some Dallas customers think the practice has gone too far in some cases. ShopKeep, Square, and Revel, common point-of-service software, make tipping effortless. Square can be found...
DALLAS, TX
