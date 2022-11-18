Read full article on original website
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
frogsowar.com
BREAKING: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU
A successful weekend for the TCU football team was capped off with a major announcement Sunday evening, when big-time four-star prospect Markis Deal revealed his decision to commit to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman immediately becomes the highest-ranked prospect and the fifth four-star prospect in the Class of 2023.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Leads Three Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 13 AP Poll
The Week 13 AP Poll was released on Sunday with three Big 12 teams ranked. TCU led the way at No. 4 after a stunning comeback win over Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State rolled over West Virginia to reach No. 15, while Texas re-entered the Top 25 after a huge win against Kansas.
Updated scouting report on TCU 4-star running back commit Cameron Cook
Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point four-star Cameron Cook gives TCU a talented running back pledge in the Horned Frogs' 2023 recruiting class. Cook, a top 20 running back in the country per 247Sports, impressed in a somewhat abbreviated junior season in Fall 2021, then on the elite camp circuit in the spring.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on TCU’s 29-28 Win Over Baylor
The TCU Horned Frogs went into Waco with their 10-0 record on the line taking on a Baylor team that was fresh off its worst loss of the season (31-3 to K-State). These two rivals have played some epic games over the last 10 years since the Frogs joined the Big 12, with conference title implications, along with CFB Playoff implications on the line.
Can you name the other 2 undefeated college football teams in Texas?
There are three NCAA college football programs that are undefeated in the state of Texas. Two of them just completed their regular season and are looking forward to the playoffs. You may be able to name Division I’s Texas Christian University, but do you know the other two? If you named Division III’s Trinity University […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy falls short against Keller, season over
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels lost their Area round playoff game against the Keller Indians 23-21 ending their 2022 season. Legacy finish the season 7-5 overall after digging themselves into an early hole with a 2-3 non-district record to begin the season. However the Rebels turned their season around with a 4-1 […]
World Cup 2022: Need a place to watch the match? Here's the DFW spots holding watch parties.
DALLAS — On Sunday, Nov. 20, FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar will open the tournament with the majority of the group stage slate beginning one day later. Millions of eyes from around the world will be on Qatar through the television screen. Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, soccer fans will be able to watch the highly-anticipated group stage matches at watch parties.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
The Marshall Family: Built through adoption
DALLAS — Cynthia Izaguirre has interviewed Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall for WFAA before -- but that time, it was a one-on-one, sit-down interview on the Mavs' home court. Their latest conversation invites a few addition members of the Marshall clain into the fold. Here, Cynt and her husband...
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
'Love to our friends at Club Q': Dallas organizations respond to deadly shooting at Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub
DALLAS — LGBTQ+ organizations and notable figures across the country are sending love and honor for victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night. The community is mourning five people that were killed and at least 25 others that were injured. That's in addition...
Crowley, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
North Texans celebrate culture and the holiday season
FORT WORTH, Texas — The holiday season is here and North Texans are in on it!. This is the season when thousands of people visit the Christmas Capital of Texas. Now, the City of Grapevine has something new to brag about this holiday season. April Rogers serves as the...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men. The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip
Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
dallasexpress.com
Tipping Software Drives Increase, Dallas Customers React
Tipping software at businesses is more common than ever, fueling the generation of billions of dollars in the United States each year. However, some Dallas customers think the practice has gone too far in some cases. ShopKeep, Square, and Revel, common point-of-service software, make tipping effortless. Square can be found...
