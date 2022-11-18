Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
In a medium bowl, toss together the flour, baking soda, 1 tsp. cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Set aside. Using an electric mixer and in a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until well blended. Mix in the pumpkin puree, egg and vanilla until smooth. Slowly mix in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and chill in the fridge for 1 hour or until the dough is firm enough to roll in your hands.
purewow.com
Mini Pumpkin Pies
These buttery, spiced pie bites are itty-bitty but big on festive flavor. All pies are great in our book, but shrink them down and they’re even better. Think about it: You could eat one normal slice or pop three tiny bites into your mouth in rapid succession. While the 20-pound turkey and vat of stuffing are going big, these mini pumpkin pies prove that itty-bitty is better.
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
Central Illinois Proud
One Pan Turkey Pasta Bake | In the Kitchen
12 ounces whole wheat pasta (or pasta of choice) 2 cups leftover green bean casserole or two cans green beans. Other optional veggies: carrots, mushrooms, peppers, spinach. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Add all ingredients except cheese to a 9×13 pan and stir until well combined. Cover the...
These pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat
Tiff's Treats owner and cookbook author Tiffany Chen shares a recipe for pecan pie bars.
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Epicurious
Sweet Corn Buttermilk Biscuits
I don’t know how else to say it—I think these sweet corn biscuits are perfect. And my partner, Ben, who is from the South and very picky about biscuits, thankfully agrees. They are flaky, tender, and imbued with the sunny spirit of sweet corn. Freeze-dried sweet corn works its magic here, adding all the sweetness you need.
EatingWell
Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl, breaking up the raspberries to distribute them throughout the batter. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top with a dollop of the raspberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/2 cup raspberries. Cover with the remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients: (Serves 6, Prep time: 15 minutes, Cook time: 30 minutes) 2.5 pounds leeks, white and light green parts only, washed well and thinly sliced (about 6 cups) 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish. 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh sage. ¼ cup heavy cream,...
Easy pumpkin bar recipe that's gluten-free and nutritionist approved
Check out Megan Gilmore's easy and healthy pumpkin bar recipe that's gluten-free and refined sugar free.
gordonramsayclub.com
Milk Chocolate Mousse Pie
This cute milk chocolate mousse pie is so simple and easy to make, plus amazingly delicious and creamy! Your family and friends will adore this super quick dessert. It will take you around one hour to prepare it. Following, read the instructions:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. One 9-in. pie crust, refrigerated...
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
purewow.com
3-Cheese Pumpkin Pasta Casserole with Spinach
It’s all about the four C’s: creamy, comforting, crowd-pleasing and cheese. Have you heard the word? Casseroles are having a moment. But these aren’t your canned soup concoctions from circa 1993. Take this 3-cheese pumpkin pasta casserole with spinach as an example. It’s creamy, comforting and big enough to feed a crowd, but still feels modern thanks to dollops of ricotta and plenty of spinach (you know, for #health). Even better, it freezes like a dream for the nights you don’t feel like cooking.
Wintry spin on tabbouleh makes a stellar Thanksgiving side
For a simple, if atypical, Thanksgiving side, consider a cool-weather spin on a classic Middle Eastern dish
macaronikid.com
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosintg
Dress up a boxed cake mix with the tastes of fall in these pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese frosting. 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans (optional) Mix all ingredients together except pecans, fold those in last. Fill paper cupcake liners 2/3 full. I use an ice cream scoop for a perfect measure every time. Bake according to box directions. Cool completely before frosting.
intheknow.com
This decadent chocolate espresso cake is the perfect thing for your sweet tooth
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While chocolate and espresso taste incredible on their...
No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache
No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
gordonramsayclub.com
Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake
This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.
