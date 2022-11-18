ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield Police looking for help identifying larceny suspect

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEUP9_0jFmJ5Z200

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a larceny.

Alleged gang member trafficking drugs in Enfield and Springfield denied release
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3EtL_0jFmJ5Z200
Enfield Police Department

According to the Enfield Police Department, the woman was last seen wearing a beanie, has red hair, and a ripped jean jacket.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact Detective Bailey at 860-763-8935 or mbailey@enfield.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 9

AP_001324.8261cbe6b1e64845868ff6d0c9d4700c.1422
2d ago

We’ll even if she changes her hair but that dam tattoo she has in the center of her neck near her collar bone she might need to cover it up. I know an excellent tattoo artist

Reply
4
MomKnoze
2d ago

They got the description from the same photo we're seeing! So they want the ppl to do their job for them once again. What do you imagine we pay them to do?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating Enfield bank robbery

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Enfield Police are currently investigating a bank robbery. Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the incident occured at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street. The male suspect reportedly showed a handgun. K-9 units are being sent to the scene. Western Mass News will...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bank robbed Friday in Enfield

ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police continue to search for missing Westfield man

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen Friday evening. According to Westfield Police, 32-year-old Robert Tesini was last seen Friday, November 18th, at 12:30p.m. at the East Silver Big Y. He did not return home,...
WESTFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Naugatuck Police Search for Homicide Suspect After Death of 1-Year-Old

A 1-year-old child has died and Naugatuck police are looking for the man they are calling a suspect. Officers responded to a home at 150 Millville Avenue around 11:30 am Friday and found a 1-year-old girl had been killed. Police identified 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini as a possible suspect. Naugatuck Police...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Attempt to Serve Arrest Warrant in Wethersfield

There was a large police presence on Prospect Street, or Route 287, in Wethersfield and the road was closed between Willow Street and Ridge Road. Wethersfield police are working with East Hampton police, Newington police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team to attempt to serve an arrest warrant, according to police.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
CHESHIRE, CT
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy