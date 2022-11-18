Enfield Police looking for help identifying larceny suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a larceny.

Enfield Police Department

According to the Enfield Police Department, the woman was last seen wearing a beanie, has red hair, and a ripped jean jacket.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact Detective Bailey at 860-763-8935 or mbailey@enfield.org .

