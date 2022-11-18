ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince of Wales hugs little boy and promises to put picture on his fridge

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The Prince of Wales granted the request of a little boy and gave him a hug, and promised to put his picture on the royal fridge.

William found himself hugged, posing for selfies and was even quizzed about who he wanted to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

The future king chatted to a group of military families from the base and when three-year-old Blake Fearnley presented him with a picture of Mickey Mouse, his mother Laura Fearnley, 33, said the royal took it and said “he would put it on his fridge”.

Mrs Fearnley said about her son: “He walked off and then Blake decided he wanted to ask William for a cuddle so he followed him and said ‘please William may I have a cuddle’ and he did.”

William found himself talking football with twins Abi and Steph Boland, who were left ecstatic when he posed for a video selfie with the 10-year-olds, fans of the prince’s beloved Aston Villa team.

Steph Boland said: “He said we’ve got a good team and we’ll ‘have it’ next season.”

Corporal Rachael Howes chatted to William when he met RAF personnel from the base involved in sport as he opened the RAF Coningsby new boxing club.

Cpl Howes, who plays in the Coningsby’s women’s team, put the prince on the spot about the reality show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! when she said: “I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall.”

The prince smiled and was overheard saying: “That’s a tricky one,” but diplomatically did not pick a winner.

