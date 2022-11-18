NYC tries to combat long-standing rat problem with new laws

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four bills meant to tackle New York City’s historic rat problem were signed by Mayor Eric Adams on Friday.

The mayor’s “Get Stuff Clean” initiative, along with the newly signed legislation, is all part of a concerted effort to create a cleaner New York.

“This legislation doubles down on our efforts and is another important step to put a dent in our rodent population. Rat-free streets are vital to vibrant neighborhoods and our city’s economic recovery, and I thank the City Council for their partnership in keeping our city squeaky clean” said Adams .

Intros. 414-4 and 459-A detail rules for so-called rat mitigation zones. The Department of Health and Mental Services must issue an annual report on the success of clearing out rats in these zones. The DOHMH has until April 1, 2023, to identify and declare the zones. Intro. 459-A also allows the Department of Sanitation to issue restrictions on what time of day the buildings in these zones can set out trash and recycling for collection.

Another bill, Intro 442-A, aims to reduce the presence of rats in construction areas by requiring proof that an exterminator was hired before construction work can begin.

The last bill, Intro 460-A, requires buildings that have two or more rodent housing or health code violations to use “rodent-resistant containers” for at least two years.

