‘Holiday Strolls’ coming to Stuyvesant Plaza
Stuyvesant Plaza will host weekly "Holiday Strolls" each Sunday beginning November 20, lasting until December 18.
Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
Metropolitan Church hosts Thanksgiving basket gifting
Metropolitan Church along with Price Chopper, MVP Healthcare, Brown & Weinraub PLLC, and The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will be hosting an Annual Thanksgiving Basket Gifting. The event will be held Monday, November 21 from 2 to 6 p.m.
WNYT
Community arts center in Saratoga Springs to be renovated
Saratoga Arts will be renovating the Arts Center on Broadway, near Congress Park. The renovation project will cost around $2 million and take more than three years to complete. Funding comes from the city of Saratoga Springs, Stewarts and the Dake Family Foundation. Renovations will include infrastructure repairs, switching to...
wamc.org
Young marchers prepare for Schenectady parade
Schenectady is preparing to host its 53rd holiday parade. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard caught up with a group of young marchers as they prepared for Saturday’s big event. Outside a home in the Village of Scotia, an oversized gingerbread house sits in the driveway. Inside,...
Saratoga PD and fire battle in charity hockey game
The Saratoga Springs Firefighters IAFF Local 343 will be hosting the Saratoga Springs Police PBA in the annual Saratoga Springs Fire & Police Holiday Hockey Classic. The Saturday, November 19th game will be played to benefit the Franklin Community Center’s Holiday Assistance Program.
Float construction underway for Schenectady Holiday Parade
The Schenectady Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 19, and NEWS10 was given a sneak peek at some of the floats being made.
Duck Donuts offers Black Friday specials
Black Friday is coming along with its madness. Stores are gearing up for the competitive event and others are ready to keep the shoppers shopping.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Schenectady’s ‘Van Gogh Immersive Experience’ Extended Again! [PICS]
If you haven't made it to the enormously popular "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit in Schenectady yet there is good news. Discover Schenectady announced that they are extending it through the holiday season. What is the "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience"?. It opened at the Schenectady Armory Studios on...
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
newyorkalmanack.com
Werner Brewery of Saratoga County: Some History
The patriarch of this brewing family was Reinhold A. Werner, born in Gulmuthansen, Bavaria in 1827. At the age of twenty, he emigrated to America with his parents, Melchoir and Rose Werner. After entering the country, Reinhold’s parents moved west, settling in Iowa, while Reinhold stayed in New York, seeking his own opportunities in his new country.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Artisans’ Market Opening in B-Spa
BALLSTON SPA — Brookside Museum’s 22nd annual Artisans’ Market opens on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 24. The annual market features only handmade/handcrafted products created by local artisans. Items include soaps, lotions, ornaments, jewelry, syrups, scarves, ceramics, hats, and more. Shoppers can stroll through the market and visit the museum’s exhibits.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George announces Lite up the Village 2022 schedule
Lake George will usher in the holiday season with the Lite up the Village 2022 celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Shepard Park on Canada Street. Festivities begin a 4 p.m. when Bobby Dick and Susie Q will take the stage with a kid-friendly music show. Singer/songwriter Rich Ortiz, a local favorite, will follow the duo.
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
nippertown.com
The (Proposed) Albany Canal
ALBANY – Perhaps you have heard something or read news articles about the Albany Waterway Canal Project. Was your interest piqued? Would you like to learn more, directly from the organizers of this project? Would you like to ask your own questions? This is an opportunity to feel connected to this extraordinary project and to help shape its future by getting involved.
Don’t Just Run This Year’s Troy Turkey Trot Dress up & Win Cash
It has been a tradition for seventy-five years. The Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. Not only can you run the 5K, but you can also get dressed up in your best costume to win some cash!. 75th Annual Troy Turkey Trot Isn't Just a Thanksgiving Day Run. Halloween may...
