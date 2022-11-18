ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

allamericanatlas.com

33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia

It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database

RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Highway to the Sky

When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …

Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was president, Charles Robb was Virginia’s...
RICHMOND, VA

