4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Slain Virginia mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
NBC Connecticut
Queens Family Slayer Runs Out of Gas in Virginia, Found Covered in Blood: Sources
News 4’s Jessica Cunnington reports. The 22-year-old man suspected of killing three relatives at the family's Queens home was apprehended hundreds of miles away, out of gas on the side of the road and covered in blood, a senior law enforcement official said. State police in Virginia found the...
Cemetery sleuths make a shocking discovery in Virginia cornfield
Captain Griffin Foushee, a well-respected merchant and farmer, was killed in a fishing accident. The bachelor was hastily buried without a proper funeral.
allamericanatlas.com
33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia
It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
Veterans to ride from Chesterfield County to Virginia War Memorial in annual Motorcycle Biker Rally
Residents are invited on Sunday, Nov. 20, to support veterans at the annual Chesterfield County Motorcycle Biker Rally.
🎄’A Very RVA Christmas' is theme of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Nutzy and Nutasha of the Richmond Flying Squirrels will lead off the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WTVR-TV
🎓Watch 'Battle of the Brains' replay: First Colonial vs. Charlottesville
RICHMOND, Va. -- An all-new season of "Battle of the Brains," a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, is underway Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WTVR CBS 6. You can also catch the show hosted by Cheryl Miller on the CBS 6...
Residents in Richmond’s Stratford Hill neighborhood protest construction of new Sheetz
Residents of the Stratford Hills neighborhood in Richmond lined Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, to protest a new Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
VWM seeks military veterans too interview for film About October 1983 events
RICHMOND — If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you.
Harrowing details revealed after 3 kids among 4 bodies found inside home in Richmond, Virginia with probe underway
THE bodies of three children are among four victims found shot to death inside a Virginia home on Friday. The victims, which police believe to be related, were discovered at around 5am inside a home in Chesterfield County, about 20miles south of Richmond. Chesterfield Police say they responded to a...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database
RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Help these siblings find a forever family
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
richmondmagazine.com
Highway to the Sky
When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
The story behind Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village
Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village, Central Virginia's largest and longest-running Christmas lights show, is open through Jan. 1 at Meadow Event Park.
WTVR-TV
Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac shares 3 benefits of transfer on death deeds
RICHMOND, Va. -- Veronica L. Allen, Attorney at Law, stopped by to talk with Jessica about three benefits of transfer on death deeds. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or visit their website. {*THIS...
13newsnow.com
A closer look at how Virginia's proposed history standards differ from the past
NORFOLK, Va. — Newly proposed history and social studies standards drew criticism from parents, teachers and even members of the Virginia Board of Education this week. The 53-page standards, proposed by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, outline what and when certain subjects are taught to Virginia students. In...
Richmond residents say tragic dog attack could have been prevented
It's been over a week since a dog attack took the life of an 88-year-old Richmond woman and neighbors are concerned it could happen again.
Ex-boyfriend arrested for killing Chesterfield mother, 3 children
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were identified as the victims by Chesterfield Police.
styleweekly.com
Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …
Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was president, Charles Robb was Virginia’s...
