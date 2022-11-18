ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed.

Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median and hit a paved crossover, north of the highway’s intersection with State Route 762. The car overturned, then hit another crossover before rolling and stopping in the median.

The sheriff’s office first got a report of the crash at 12:38 a.m. When deputies arrived at 12:41 a.m., they found Steele in the middle of U.S. Route 23, after the crash ejected him from his car. A medical crew pronounced him dead just nine minutes later, at 12:50 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews took Steele to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation as of 10 a.m. Friday.

NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Rollover Crash in Circleville

Circleville – At least one person is entrapped in a rollover vehicle inside the city limits of Circleville around 9 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of South Pickaway and Third ave. Reports said that at least one person is trapped inside their vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

SAFE Delaware remembers crash victims

The SAFE Delaware Coalition met Thursday at the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and hung wreathes to remember the people killed in traffic crashes within the county this year. Jackie Bain, a community health specialist at the Delaware Health District who coordinates the SAFE Delaware Coalition, was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe residents say they are left with questions after shootout between sheriff’s deputy, suspect

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — After a Thursday night shooting left a suspect dead and a Ross County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital, the Chillicothe community is feeling shock. The shootout happened around 5 p.m. directly outside the sheriff’s office — in the heart of downtown Chillicothe. It also happened on the eve of the community’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect dies after shootout with deputy in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition, after both were shot Thursday evening outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost identified Nicholas Mitchell, 42, as the suspect in a Friday press release. Mitchell died from his injuries at a Chillicothe-area hospital following […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: November 21, 2022

Ms. Jenkins' 5th grade class at Watkins Intermediate School recites the Daily Pledge of Allegiance. Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus …. A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Woman dead, another woman in custody...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

