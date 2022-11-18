Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy BradleyNikPetersburg, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Man wins $150,000 on his first Virginia Lottery ticket
Hampton man, Danny Johnson, told lottery officials he usually tells people they are wasting their money playing lottery games. However, as the Powerball jackpot reached record highs in November, Johnson's friend started pestering him and he eventually decided to buy a ticket.
Holiday Wreath Laying Events Scheduled at Virginia’s Three Veterans Cemeteries
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. “The Commonwealth’s three state […]
A.P. Hill descendants object decision to move statue to Black History Museum
Richmond had planned to donate the A.P Hill statue to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, but now, four collateral descendants of Hill want ownership of the statue, and Hill's remains below.
Slain Virginia mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
Neighbors pray for slain Chesterfield family: 'God bless them'
A small group of neighbors lit candles and said a prayer on a cold November night to remember a young Chester family taken too soon.
Veterans to ride from Chesterfield County to Virginia War Memorial in annual Motorcycle Biker Rally
Residents are invited on Sunday, Nov. 20, to support veterans at the annual Chesterfield County Motorcycle Biker Rally.
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
Residents in Richmond’s Stratford Hill neighborhood protest construction of new Sheetz
Residents of the Stratford Hills neighborhood in Richmond lined Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, to protest a new Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
Mother is warning others after 2-year-old spent 14 days on ventilator with RSV
"They were the longest 14 days of my life," Halterman said. "I honestly thought I was going to lose my son. We got transferred from one hospital to another and it just seemed like the longest weeks of my life."
Why did Chris Jones pull the trigger? He was a top student, but troubled young man
Chris Jones had a chance to escape the difficult upbringing that had him shuttling back and forth between living with his mother, father and grandmother in public housing in Petersburg. But Jones, who faces three second-degree murder charges in the Nov. 13 mass shooting that took the lives of three...
Suffolk siblings to lose survivor benefits, years after father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. "I had to tell [the school] administration that I was breaking my teaching contract and we'd have to locate to a more affordable area," Kent said.
Cool sunshine to start the week
Cool high pressure will be dominant today giving a dry sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid and upper 20s.
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database
RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
New Kent man dies in Henrico crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 49-year-old New Kent man died Sunday after a crash in Henrico County. The Henrico County Police Department says that at 5:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on Gay Avenue when a Honda Accord pulled out of Lou’s Lore Lane. The Corvette...
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
In 1893, Sarah Jones Became First African-American Woman To Pass Virginia Medical Examining Board Exam
In 1893, she became the first African-American woman to pass the Virginia Medical Examining Board examination. She received top marks in surgery, practice, and hygiene. Dr. Sarah Boyd Jones, known as Sallie Boyd in her early years, began her medical career in 1890 when she enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C. to study medicine.
Runaway trailer causes 8-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover
A multi-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near the Creighton Road exits early Tuesday morning.
Water rescue conducted near Varina-Enon Bridge
Virginia State Police is at the scene of a water rescue on the James River near the Varina-Enon Bridge in eastern Chesterfield County.
