Hopewell, VA

The Roanoke Star

Holiday Wreath Laying Events Scheduled at Virginia’s Three Veterans Cemeteries

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. “The Commonwealth’s three state […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database

RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

New Kent man dies in Henrico crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 49-year-old New Kent man died Sunday after a crash in Henrico County. The Henrico County Police Department says that at 5:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on Gay Avenue when a Honda Accord pulled out of Lou’s Lore Lane. The Corvette...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

