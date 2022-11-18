Prince George’s County Artists and Volunteers Assembled Artwork for New Abortion Clinic

Read full article on original website
Related
Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth shelter in need
Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George's County got a big donation from a local non-profit "Together We Can."
Grieving mothers, Prince George’s County community discuss gun violence solutions
On Saturday grieving mothers, and dozens of others, came together at Creative Suitland Arts Center in Prince George's County to discuss possible solutions to gun violence.
Prince George’s County annual Stuff-A-Truck feeds thousands
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 18-thousand people in Prince George’s County got a free holiday box full of food just in time for Thanksgiving. It was all apart of the 5th annual Stuff-A-Truck food distribution hosted by the Prince George’s Office of Community Relations. “It’s really about community. We all have one […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
Hundreds of Prince George’s County seniors get free pre-thanksgiving meals
NEW CARROLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday morning dozens of cars wrapped around United Baptist Church in New Carrolton waiting to pick up a free pre-thanksgiving meal from Prince George’s County Council member Danielle Glaros. Nearly 300 seniors pre-registered to receive a token of appreciation. Volunteers packed up the food in bags, while Glaros […]
Georgetown Voice
Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund
“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
Hoya
Petition To Remove Tents on Campus Collects Over 280 Signatures
More than 280 students have signed a Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) petition urging the university to remove the large white tents on campus by the end of the Fall 2022 semester. The tents — which currently stand in Red Square, the Southwest Quadrangle, Dahlgren Quadrangle and the Leavey Esplanade...
Family of teen shot at Magruder High School sues Montgomery County Public Schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The family of a high school student shot inside his school bathroom in January is suing Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for alleged negligence. DeAndre Thomas, now 16, was shot in a bathroom stall at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville by his classmate Steven Alston on Jan. 21, while surrounded by a group of teenagers. He spent months recovering in the hospital, undergoing 10 surgeries, and only recently returned to school.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville shopping center
Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
Sentinel
Antisemitic Vandalism Blindsides WJ Community Again
On Nov. 14, the Bethesda community was yet again met with White Supremacist ‘Nazi’ vandalism. There were multiple locations of the vandalism, some depicted swastikas, some depicted hateful slogans and one depicted the hangings of Jewish people. The hateful messages call back to when the WJ building was vandalized with similar messages almost a year ago.
Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
alxnow.com
Southern Towers residents and activists protest rent increases and lingering health issues
At a rally outside Southern Towers (4901 Seminary Road), residents and community activists shared stories of rent increases and poor living conditions, shouting slogans against property owner CIM Group. CIM Group purchased the buildings in 2020. Relations between tenants and owners were already fraught after the pandemic left many residents...
whatsupmag.com
Chief Administrative Officer, County Officials Announce Plans to Depart County Service
Annapolis, MD - Today, Anne Arundel County Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power and other County officials announced plans to depart their posts at the end of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s first term, including:. Matt Power, Chief Administrative Officer. Dr. Kai Boggess-deBruin, Chief of Staff. Pam Jordan, Deputy...
WTOP
Bethesda entrepreneur seeks office, happy hour, WFH sweet spot with dress collar polos
When he lived in New York, Justin Baer hated wearing dress shirts under a sweater. “It’s like the go-to look for every single guy that works in an office,” said Baer. “I just found it uncomfortable, I got hot with the long sleeves, and the sleeves with the sweater were always getting bunched up.”
trazeetravel.com
Pendry Washington, D.C. – The Wharf Opens
Pendry Washington, D.C. – The Wharf recently opened, marking the seventh Pendry Hotels & Resorts location in the United States and the first in the capital. With 131 guestrooms, three bar and restaurant concepts, Spa Pendry, a curated art collection and indoor and outdoor event space, Pendry Washington, D.C. – The Wharf aims to please all travelers.
mocoshow.com
Foxtrot Now Open in Bethesda; Gift For Opening Week Customers Available
Foxtrot’s fifth DMV-area location is now open at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.). Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
talbotspy.org
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
Police: Woman found dead inside DC hotel
WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast D.C., officials said. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) respond to the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast D.C., for the report of the sound of a gunshot just before 10 p.m.
gmufourthestate.com
ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
Comments / 3