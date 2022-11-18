Read full article on original website
Natalie Morales Investigates a ‘48 Hours’ Mystery in Return to News for CBS
After a brief hiatus, Natalie Morales is back on the news beat. In one of her first efforts for CBS News, Morales was called upon to explore a decades-old murder in Colorado for “48 Hours.” “It was more like a baptism by ice,” confesses Judy Tygard, the executive producer of the long-running program. “We had Natalie traipsing through the forest and the snow and out on these bitter, cold, deserted passes in Colorado, and we gave her a very simple task: Master a 40 year old case in a few weeks.” On Saturday, Morales will tell viewers about an investigation into the...
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Who Are Lester Holt’s Parents? A Look at the ‘NBC Nightly News’ Anchor's Roots
Since the 1980s, anchor Lester Holt has been a name many nightly news viewers have come to know and love. The 63-year-old California native is considered one of the most trusted media professionals, with nearly 40 years in the industry. Lester is also a permanent fixture on NBC, as TV watchers look forward to hearing his authoritative voice on NBC Nightly News every evening.
CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell Married Her Best Friend, Chef Geoff Tracy
In 2019, CBS Evening News made a highly publicized move from New York City to Washington, D.C. — which probably worked out well for anchor Norah O’Donnell, whose husband, Geoff Tracy, is a big-time D.C. chef. Article continues below advertisement. Norah and Geoff, who met while attending Georgetown...
Fred Hickman, who helped launch CNN Sports and YES Network, dead at 66
Fred Hickman, a pioneering sports broadcaster and anchor who helped to launch two major cable networks and influenced and informed a generation of sports journalists and fans, has died.
CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?
American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
Ex-Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union Power Lawyer After Exit From MSNBC
Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross allegedly threatened to “go out in a blaze” and “take down” the cable TV network and its boss, Rashida Jones, after she learned she was getting terminated days ahead of her exit, The New York Post reported. According to The Post, MSNBC...
Joshua Johnson’s NBC News Now Show To End
Joshua Johnson’s NBC News Now show, which has been streaming nightly for the past year, will have its final episode on Friday. Johnson also said that he would be leaving the network. He’s address his exit on the final show. Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson has been shown at 8 PM ET since its debut last year. “We’re heading in a new programming direction, which we’ll announce soon. We thank Joshua for his contributions and wish him all the best,” a network spokesperson said. In the interim, a rotating group of anchors will fill the slot as Now Tonight. The staff will not be...
