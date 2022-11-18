ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Natalie Morales Investigates a ‘48 Hours’ Mystery in Return to News for CBS

After a brief hiatus, Natalie Morales is back on the news beat. In one of her first efforts for CBS News, Morales was called upon to explore a decades-old murder in Colorado for “48 Hours.” “It was more like a baptism by ice,” confesses Judy Tygard, the executive producer of the long-running program. “We had Natalie traipsing through the forest and the snow and out on these bitter, cold, deserted passes in Colorado, and we gave her a very simple task: Master a 40 year old case in a few weeks.” On Saturday, Morales will tell viewers about an investigation into the...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Distractify

Who Are Lester Holt’s Parents? A Look at the ‘NBC Nightly News’ Anchor's Roots

Since the 1980s, anchor Lester Holt has been a name many nightly news viewers have come to know and love. The 63-year-old California native is considered one of the most trusted media professionals, with nearly 40 years in the industry. Lester is also a permanent fixture on NBC, as TV watchers look forward to hearing his authoritative voice on NBC Nightly News every evening.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?

American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

Joshua Johnson’s NBC News Now Show To End

Joshua Johnson’s NBC News Now show, which has been streaming nightly for the past year, will have its final episode on Friday. Johnson also said that he would be leaving the network. He’s address his exit on the final show. Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson has been shown at 8 PM ET since its debut last year. “We’re heading in a new programming direction, which we’ll announce soon. We thank Joshua for his contributions and wish him all the best,” a network spokesperson said. In the interim, a rotating group of anchors will fill the slot as Now Tonight. The staff will not be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy