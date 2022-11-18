Joshua Johnson’s NBC News Now show, which has been streaming nightly for the past year, will have its final episode on Friday. Johnson also said that he would be leaving the network. He’s address his exit on the final show. Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson has been shown at 8 PM ET since its debut last year. “We’re heading in a new programming direction, which we’ll announce soon. We thank Joshua for his contributions and wish him all the best,” a network spokesperson said. In the interim, a rotating group of anchors will fill the slot as Now Tonight. The staff will not be...

2 DAYS AGO