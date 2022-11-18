ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmPm4_0jFmI6YO00

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at 3-6 right now and depending on how the season ends will have a huge impact on how the 2023 NFL draft plays out based on how high that top pick is. Our friends at Draft Wire have a new two-round mock draft out and with the Steelers going from having the No. 4 overall pick to the No. 10 overall pick, it makes for huge changes in how the draft plays out.

First round-OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNgXB_0jFmI6YO00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Previously this pick had been Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Skoronski is one of the top offensive tackles in the draft and a sure starter as he is having a dominant season.

Second round-EDGE BJ Ojulari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xk9Jz_0jFmI6YO00

In Draft Wire’s last mock, this was Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith. Both guys are top talents and elite edge players so this pick is a wash. Ojulari is a bit more rough around the edges but still a physical freak.

Second round-DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuVWM_0jFmI6YO00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the previous mock draft this is where the Steelers got offensive tackle help in the form of Dawand Jones. Instead, the Steelers land Smith who is a huge, powerful nose tackle who plays with a low center of gravity and can be overwhelming in the middle of the line.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

