Police Seek Help Identifying Bike Thief

Photo courtesy Brick Police

BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect who broke into a resident’s shed and stole an electric bike.

According to police, the happened in the area of Hulse Avenue on Sunday evening into Monday. The brand of electric bike is a Bakcou Mule, police said.

Video surveillance shows the man going through a neighbor’s yard on Hulse Avenue towards the direction of Jefferson Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Farnkopf at 732-262-1120.