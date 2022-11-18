ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Police Seek Help Identifying Bike Thief

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Llaqc_0jFmI5ff00
Photo courtesy Brick Police

BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect who broke into a resident’s shed and stole an electric bike.

According to police, the happened in the area of Hulse Avenue on Sunday evening into Monday. The brand of electric bike is a Bakcou Mule, police said.

Video surveillance shows the man going through a neighbor’s yard on Hulse Avenue towards the direction of Jefferson Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Farnkopf at 732-262-1120.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies

Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Search For Bank Fraud Suspect

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the pictured female regarding a bank fraud investigation and subsequent hit and run. Police believe the woman was traveling from the Essex or Union County area. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Looking In Backyards Arrested

MANCHESTER – A township man has been arrested and charged after peering through multiple backyards and attempting to flee police this morning, police said. Authorities received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious man, wearing a red flannel and red pants, looking into the backyards of numerous homes in the area of Sixth Avenue near Cumberland Boulevard.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Help Identifying Shoplifters

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two suspects responsible for shoplifting numerous items from the Quick Chek in Manchester. According to police, the two left the store in a white Toyota Tundra. Pictures provided by authorities show one woman and...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Monmouth County news photographer was murdered because he was white, suspect admits

FREEHOLD, NJ – Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced today that the death of 56-year-old Jerry Wolkowitz on May 1, 2018 was racially motivated. According to Santiago, Jamil Hubbard, 30, of Sayreville attacked and murdered Wolkowitz simply because he was white. Hubbard was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, bias intimidation, eluding and theft. It is not known whether or not Hubbard knew Wolkowitz was Jewish at the time of the attack. According to police, at around 7:15 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Freehold Township Police Department police officers responded to the Chesterfield The post Monmouth County news photographer was murdered because he was white, suspect admits appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy