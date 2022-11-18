ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh offers alibi for night of wife and son’s murders

By Andrew Davis
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Wqc6_0jFmI21U00

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh says he was not present at the time, place, and date of his wife and son’s murders and because he wasn’t present, he doesn’t know the time they were committed.

That’s the base of a statement released in Colleton County court documents late Thursday. A statement that also gives names of possible witnesses who could support his story.

The “Alibi defense” was filed in response to prosecutors’ request Alex reveal any possible alibi he might have for where he was at the time of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s killing.

The pair were shot and killed on the night of June 7, 2021.

The one-page filing continues to say that Alex was at the Moselle home where the pair were killed until “a few minutes after 9 pm” when he left to visit his sick mother in Varnville.

During that drive Alex says he had cell phone conversations with his son Buster Murdaugh, his brother John Marvin Murdaugh, his sister-in-law Liz Murdaugh, a friend and fellow attorney Chris Wilson, and a man named C.B. Rowe.

He claims to have arrived at the Varnville property at approximately 9:20 pm and visited with his mother Elizabeth “Libby” Murdaugh and a nurse’s aide, Muschelle “Shelly” Smith until about 9:45 pm.

On his return trip to Moselle, Murdaugh “spoke with Chris Wilson via cell phone”.

ALSO ON WJBF: HBO Murdaugh documentary digs deeper into history of family, privilege, crimes

Then the document says Alex “discovered Maggie and Paul’s bodies at approximately 10:05 p.m.

Prosecutors previously asked for any alibis Murdaugh might have if he “intends to rely on the defense of alibi”. Those would include “insanity, mental illness, entrapment, or duress”.

Also requesting Murdaugh’s lawyers give them “the specific place or places the Defendant claims to have been at the time of the alleged offense and the names and addresses of the witnesses upon he intends to rely on to establish a such alibi.”

Prosecutors had revealed that Alex’s wife Maggie and son Paul were killed after 8:30 pm and before 10:06 on June 7, 2021, at the family’s property on Moselle road.

He is currently charged with both their murders as well as two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A trial date for the case is set for January 23, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigates shooting in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
BURTON, SC
live5news.com

Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah man carjacked at gunpoint by teens, 1 arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens at a Savannah gym Wednesday evening. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after officers believed he was one of a group of three teens who carjacked a 23-year-old victim at gunpoint. Police arrested Malik Shawn Mike, 17, and charged him with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Georgia home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they were not hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Bluffton man charged with armed robbery

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Bluffton man was accused of robbing a man of his vehicle after holding him at gunpoint in his garage on November 8. According to police, Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams, 22, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. “Based on information detectives […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah, Rincon man sentenced in killing of whistleblower who revealed illegal hiring scheme

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two local men were sentenced to serve several decades in prison for killing a whistleblower who revealed an illegal hiring scheme, according to the Southern District of Georgia. Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, of Rincon was sentenced to 584 months. He previously pleaded guilty to charges including aiding and abetting the retaliation against […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

1 killed in Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said an Allendale woman was killed after her vehicle swerved off the highway and struck several trees. The crash happened around 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Bells Highway. Officials were informed by witnesses that the woman was...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek neighbors and officers teamed up to save a kitten from a storm drain on Nov. 13.  According to the Goose Creek Police Department, officers responded to a call from City Council member Hannah Cox reporting a kitten stuck in a storm drain.  Upon arrival, Chief Officer Roscoe found […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mother, child traumatically injured in Cottageville crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her 10-year-old child were seriously hurt in a crash in the Cottageville area Saturday, according to fire-rescue officials. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Cottageville Highway/US-17A Saturday morning. Officials said a Nissan Versa was headed southbound when the vehicle veered […]
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
WJBF

WJBF

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy