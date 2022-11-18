Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Possession Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown arrested Haley Sizemore age 60 of Ham Holler Rd., Manchester on Friday night November 18, 2022 at approximately 7:47 PM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approximately 6 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a shoplifting complaint at Dollar General store.
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Heroin Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three men during a traffic stop. While patrolling on Highway 770 near Corbin, police noticed a car with multiple equipment violations and pulled it over at a business parking lot. During the stop one of the occupants, 37-year-old Steven Albert Huff of London, was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. As the investigation continued, officers found Huff, the driver, 37-year-old Billy Joe Asher of Indiana, and another passenger, 44-year-old Daniel Arthur of London, in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe. They were also found in possession of an empty syringe. Also assisting were Laurel Sheriff’s shift Sgt. Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland. All three were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement in Laurel County Searching for Two Suspects in Theft Case
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in a theft case. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they are looking for suspects connected to a theft that occurred over the weekend northeast of London. Photos captured of the suspects and their vehicle are available for the public to view on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office facebook.
Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1
Police said, on Sept. 14, 2021, 39-year-old Kelly was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer on U.S. 25, about 6 miles south of London when she hit two other vehicles.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Single-Vehicle Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson Along with Deputy Skylar McFarland and shift Sgt. Travis Napier arrested Joshua E. Hizer age 28 of Cod Springs Rd., Manchester, KY early Friday morning November 18, 2022 at approximately 5:39 AM. The arrest occurred off Johnson Road, approximately 9 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to investigate a reported injury traffic crash there. While enroute to the scene deputies learned that allegedly a vehicle had struck and partially traveled through a garage at a residence there.
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft. Police posted during the weekend it happened at a business on US 25. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.
wtloam.com
Corbin Woman Is Indicted In Deadly 2021 Crash
A Corbin woman involved in a deadly 2021 crash in Laurel County has been indicted by a grand jury. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14th, 2021 on U.S. 25 just south of London. 44-year-old Tiffany Smith was killed in the crash. Three others were seriously injured. Kelley’s bond sits at $200,000. She is scheduled to be back in court on December 14th.
wtloam.com
Tennessee Man Is Indicted In The Death Of A London Police Officer
A Tennessee man has been indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving under the influence. His bond remains at $1 million. Police said, on October 30th, while Byrd was driving a pickup on KY-229, he collided with Officer Medlock’s cruiser. Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene. During a preliminary hearing, Kentucky State Police trooper Steve Walker testified Byrd was going 51 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officials also said Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Troopers said Byrd smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and had trouble walking. Byrd is expected to be back in court on November 28 at 9 a.m.
q95fm.net
22 Individuals Arrested Following “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with Sheriff’s detectives, deputies, and our K-9 teams along with collaborative assistance from area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 individuals recently following the ongoing “War on Drugs” that Sheriff Root pledged that his office would continually conduct. While conducting drug investigations during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”, there were a total of 22 persons arrested with charges ranging from Trafficking meth, possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of hydrocodone, possession of cocaine and drug indictment warrants, probation violation, persistent felony offender, and complaint warrants. all based on Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigations. Those arrested were identified as:
Wave 3
Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from a National Guard Armory
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Estill County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a tan SUV. Sheriff Chris Flynn said a tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee SUV was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory during the weekend. If you have any information about where this incident, you are asked...
WLWT 5
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in McCreary County. According to officials, the accident happened on US-27 North near Collage Street just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell, a pedestrian of Somerset, Kentucky,...
q95fm.net
Man Faces List Of Charges Following Multi-County Chase With Police
One man is now facing a multitude of charges following a multi-county chase with law enforcement. The incident began in Gerrard County, early Thursday morning, when Paul Brown is said to have pulled his son out of a truck and then drove away. A deputy performed a traffic stop on...
Meth trafficking leads to 10-year prison sentence for Somerset man
A Somerset man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Two Burglary Suspects
Law enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who are speculated to be involved in a burglary case. According to Deputies, the incident recently occurred near London, at a home off Oak Church Road. It’s been reported that Mallory Saylor-Lively and Josh...
q95fm.net
One Dead Following Single-Vehicle Accident
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a deadly crash that took place in McCreary County. The incident happened at around 7:00 PM on Saturday, on US 27 North, near KY-3253. According to officials, 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell is said to have been walking along US 27 when he was...
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 27 North near KY-3253. Officials said 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell was walking on U.S. 27, and he was hit by a...
q95fm.net
Officials Released Identity of Body Found in Clay County
Investigators have identified the body that was found in Clay County last saturday. The body was identified as Heather Byrd. According to deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Byrd had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. She was last seen towards the end of October.
wymt.com
Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning fire late last week left two people with minor injuries in Clay County. Just before 11 a.m. Friday, crews from the Manchester Fire Department were called to a fire at a home off Jacks Branch Road outside Manchester. When firefighters got to...
indherald.com
Sheriff arrests his mother!
HUNTSVILLE | On Episode 20 of Season 1 of The Andy Griffith Show, Sheriff Andy Taylor returns from a short trip out-of-town to discover that his deputy sheriff, Barney Fife, has spread a dragnet over the entire town. “Like I promised, Sheriff, law and order has been kept in Mayberry...
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
Comments / 0