Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Qatar Will Let Fans Drink Alcohol at World Cup Games if They Pay $22K
The World Cup organizers have now banned sales within stadium grounds with only 48 hours before World Cup games kick off in the Gulf state.
Ecuador got screwed out of a goal at the World Cup and Twitter thinks FIFA rigged it
Soccer fans bore witness to the first bad call of the World Cup 2022, and are calling out FIFA for rigging the event based on how horribly Ecuador was screwed over. Has the World Cup actually started if we haven’t seen a bad call that makes everyone on Earth question FIFA?
Furious England fans reveal how they will dodge Qatar booze ban in World Cup stadiums
DEFIANT England fans have vowed to still "get p****d" before games in the wake of Qatar's sudden stadium booze ban. The announcement comes despite supporters previously being promised they could drink beer in stadiums throughout the tournament. The stunning booze ban comes just two days before the tournament kicks off.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
Inside abandoned village with 44 homes, hostel and swimming pool that could be yours for just £220,000
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades. Located on the border with Portugal, it's...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Migrants hurl stones at French riot police in anger after officers slash and deflate dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings
Migrants hurled stones at French riot police in anger after officers slashed and deflated dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings this morning. The group clashed with police in the village of Gravelines near Dunkirk after hundreds of migrants headed to the area on Friday. Public officers from the French...
'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled
Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
You can buy entire Spanish villages for less than the price of a house in England – here’s how
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades, but now it could all be yours.
‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
Qatar World Cup pulls another bait and switch with last-second stadium alcohol ban
If anybody was surprised by Friday’s World Cup stadium alcohol ban at the 11th hour, they probably should not have been. It’s long been clear that Qatar was not comfortable with the drinking culture that accompanies the game in so many other countries. But the Middle East state also knew it would have to bend its rules to accommodate more than a million visitors for the World Cup. And in September, it looked like a compromise had been reached: Alcohol sales would be allowed in designated areas within stadiums before and after games, as well as at FIFA Fan Festival in downtown...
More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'
He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: England, Wales ready to be fined to wear 'One Love' armband promoting LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar
The English Football Association (FA) say they are ready and willing to be fined for their captain wearing a "One Love" armband at the Qatar World Cup. England were among 10 European nations to express their intention to wear the armband -- which Three Lions captain Harry Kane described as "a clear message" intended to be "against all forms of discrimination" -- in September, but FIFA have yet to clarify whether they will permit the item. That is a matter of no little note considering that more than one of the football associations supporting the plan, initially put together by the Dutch FA, submitted a request to world football's governing body soon after the announcement.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time
Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
Reporters to Skip World Cup After Qatar Evicted Migrant Workers for Their Lodging
Finland’s largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, says it won’t send reporters to the World Cup after they learned Qatar evicted migrant workers to create lodging for the paper’s journalists. It will be the first time in decades the paper won’t have reporters covering the tournament in person. Erkki Kylmanen, head of the paper’s sports department, told Reuters he’d considered nixing reporters’ trip for months because of media restrictions, but the Qatari government finalized his decision when news broke last month that officials emptied apartment blocks that housed thousands of Asian and African workers—a move to free up space for visiting fans and journos. “It is quite an unsound situation if we go there to write critical stories but go to bed in a place where people have been evicted from our way,” Kylmanen said. Read it at Reuters
Maluma Walked Out Of A World Cup Interview After Being Asked About Qatar Human Rights Violations
"This is what people say — this is what people think."
