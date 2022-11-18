ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Daily Mail

'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Qatar World Cup pulls another bait and switch with last-second stadium alcohol ban

If anybody was surprised by Friday’s World Cup stadium alcohol ban at the 11th hour, they probably should not have been. It’s long been clear that Qatar was not comfortable with the drinking culture that accompanies the game in so many other countries. But the Middle East state also knew it would have to bend its rules to accommodate more than a million visitors for the World Cup. And in September, it looked like a compromise had been reached: Alcohol sales would be allowed in designated areas within stadiums before and after games, as well as at FIFA Fan Festival in downtown...
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: England, Wales ready to be fined to wear 'One Love' armband promoting LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar

The English Football Association (FA) say they are ready and willing to be fined for their captain wearing a "One Love" armband at the Qatar World Cup. England were among 10 European nations to express their intention to wear the armband -- which Three Lions captain Harry Kane described as "a clear message" intended to be "against all forms of discrimination" -- in September, but FIFA have yet to clarify whether they will permit the item. That is a matter of no little note considering that more than one of the football associations supporting the plan, initially put together by the Dutch FA, submitted a request to world football's governing body soon after the announcement.
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
TheDailyBeast

Reporters to Skip World Cup After Qatar Evicted Migrant Workers for Their Lodging

Finland’s largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, says it won’t send reporters to the World Cup after they learned Qatar evicted migrant workers to create lodging for the paper’s journalists. It will be the first time in decades the paper won’t have reporters covering the tournament in person. Erkki Kylmanen, head of the paper’s sports department, told Reuters he’d considered nixing reporters’ trip for months because of media restrictions, but the Qatari government finalized his decision when news broke last month that officials emptied apartment blocks that housed thousands of Asian and African workers—a move to free up space for visiting fans and journos. “It is quite an unsound situation if we go there to write critical stories but go to bed in a place where people have been evicted from our way,” Kylmanen said. Read it at Reuters

