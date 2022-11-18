The English Football Association (FA) say they are ready and willing to be fined for their captain wearing a "One Love" armband at the Qatar World Cup. England were among 10 European nations to express their intention to wear the armband -- which Three Lions captain Harry Kane described as "a clear message" intended to be "against all forms of discrimination" -- in September, but FIFA have yet to clarify whether they will permit the item. That is a matter of no little note considering that more than one of the football associations supporting the plan, initially put together by the Dutch FA, submitted a request to world football's governing body soon after the announcement.

2 DAYS AGO