TCA Big Band & VocalAires, Tecumseh Players, Preparing for the “WTCA Radio Show”

Tecumseh, MI – Tecumseh Center for the Arts, in collaboration with Tecumseh Players and the TCA Big Band & VocalAires, presents the WTCA Radio Show: A Christmas Carol. The show harkens back to the days of the Golden Age of Radio, with great swing-era music, drama, comedy, sound effects, local commercials – both current and past, and ‘news of the day.’
Radio Ink

WCSX Weekend DJ Scott Shepard Dies

Scott Shepard, a weekend DJ at Detroit’s classic rock station WCSX (94.7 FM), died on Saturday, November 12 at the age of 49. The cause of death was not known. His passing was first announced on WCSX’s website. Shepard worked for WCSX for two decades, according to an...
DETROIT, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon McDonald’s Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

RIBBON CUTTING … The Wauseon McDonalds held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand re-opening of their newly built store. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon McDonald’s, located at 1375 North Shoop Avenue, has re-opened. After closing down in early August,...
WAUSEON, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

This Ann Arbor space is not your typical food destination

There’s something new cooking up in Ann Arbor, and we’re not just talking about the city’s terrific food scene. It’s called Venue, and this is way more than your traditional restaurant. In fact, it has 4 different menus to match whatever you may be craving. Meredith...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Gobble, gobble! Here’s the Thanksgiving menu for University of Michigan students staying in dorms

ANN ARBOR, MI - Every Thanksgiving, hundreds of University of Michigan students stay in their Ann Arbor dorm rooms instead of heading home for the holiday. Most of them are international students who find a flight home around the world less than feasible for the long weekend. That leaves many without that home-cooked meal or native comfort food.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia, Canton intersections among most dangerous in Wayne County

Drivers in Livonia should use extra caution when passing through two of the city's busiest intersections. Four of the five most dangerous intersections in Wayne County are in the Hometown Life area, according to Michigan Auto Law's recently released annual list. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road as well as Six...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Members Sound Off Over Departing Staff at Dexter Senior Center

Dexter Senior Center Program Coordinator Kim Martini and Administrative Assistant Antoinette Prawdzik abruptly gave notice of their resignations. The departure of the two beloved staff people has upset many members. The eye of the storm revolved around a Nov 3 job posting on the center’s Facebook page for an Executive...
DEXTER, MI
WLNS

Crash closes Grand River at Culver Ave. in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — North Grand River Avenue at Culver Avenue is closed in both directions, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The road is closed because of a crash that was first reported at 10:32 a.m. The crash happened in between North Martin Luther King Jr....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

