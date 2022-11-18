Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
wlen.com
TCA Big Band & VocalAires, Tecumseh Players, Preparing for the “WTCA Radio Show”
Tecumseh, MI – Tecumseh Center for the Arts, in collaboration with Tecumseh Players and the TCA Big Band & VocalAires, presents the WTCA Radio Show: A Christmas Carol. The show harkens back to the days of the Golden Age of Radio, with great swing-era music, drama, comedy, sound effects, local commercials – both current and past, and ‘news of the day.’
Radio Ink
WCSX Weekend DJ Scott Shepard Dies
Scott Shepard, a weekend DJ at Detroit’s classic rock station WCSX (94.7 FM), died on Saturday, November 12 at the age of 49. The cause of death was not known. His passing was first announced on WCSX’s website. Shepard worked for WCSX for two decades, according to an...
Michigan is now home to the most complete Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments collection anywhere
DEARBORN, MI - Chalk up another one for the “mitten state.” The most comprehensive Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments collection anywhere in the world is now in Michigan on display for all to see. We’re talking 7,000 Christmas ornaments!. The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn acquired this huge collection...
Peek inside an Ann Arbor penthouse loft with a view of Michigan Stadium
ANN ARBOR, MI – A two-story loft at the edge of Ann Arbor’s Old West side is on the market, offering panoramic views of downtown and Michigan Stadium for just shy of $1.3 million. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts brings modern appointments to complement a former auto factory’s...
‘So full of life’: Friends, family remember couple killed in Northville Twp. crash
Through tears, he recalls his favorite memories with his little sister — after all, she’s been his best friend since she was two days old. Bassam Kadry lost his best friend suddenly in a car accident just after midnight Saturday. Manal Kadry, 40, and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were driving home from...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon McDonald’s Celebrates Grand Re-Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The Wauseon McDonalds held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand re-opening of their newly built store. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon McDonald’s, located at 1375 North Shoop Avenue, has re-opened. After closing down in early August,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This Ann Arbor space is not your typical food destination
There’s something new cooking up in Ann Arbor, and we’re not just talking about the city’s terrific food scene. It’s called Venue, and this is way more than your traditional restaurant. In fact, it has 4 different menus to match whatever you may be craving. Meredith...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Freshwater jellyfish in our lakes; pizza vending machine closes
I spent the summer exploring Washtenaw County lakes with a new kayak. It was great fun, but what I didn’t know is that there are jellyfish floating just beneath the surface of some of the inland lakes. I had only heard about jellyfish in the ocean. I’ve always been...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
Gobble, gobble! Here’s the Thanksgiving menu for University of Michigan students staying in dorms
ANN ARBOR, MI - Every Thanksgiving, hundreds of University of Michigan students stay in their Ann Arbor dorm rooms instead of heading home for the holiday. Most of them are international students who find a flight home around the world less than feasible for the long weekend. That leaves many without that home-cooked meal or native comfort food.
fox2detroit.com
Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
HometownLife.com
Livonia, Canton intersections among most dangerous in Wayne County
Drivers in Livonia should use extra caution when passing through two of the city's busiest intersections. Four of the five most dangerous intersections in Wayne County are in the Hometown Life area, according to Michigan Auto Law's recently released annual list. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road as well as Six...
Michigan family 'saved' from home explosion by family tragedy
TECUMSEH, Mich. — "Say brie, like the cheese, say cheese" is what Sabrie Dalton uses as an ice breaker and explanation of how to pronounce her name. The positive and upbeat 23-year-old is currently staying in Belleville, Michigan. Her home was in Tecumseh, Michigan, until it exploded on Nov....
Michigan road closed for hours after driver overturns tractor-trailer
According to a tweet from MSP First District, the crash occurred around 7:13 a.m.
thesuntimesnews.com
Members Sound Off Over Departing Staff at Dexter Senior Center
Dexter Senior Center Program Coordinator Kim Martini and Administrative Assistant Antoinette Prawdzik abruptly gave notice of their resignations. The departure of the two beloved staff people has upset many members. The eye of the storm revolved around a Nov 3 job posting on the center’s Facebook page for an Executive...
13abc.com
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash: Parents pushing for harsher drunk driving punishment
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family remember 20-year-old Ryan Walker Saturday, during a memorial presented at Bowling Green State University. Walker was a BGSU student who was killed in a tragic car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver September 4, 2022. “Every parent thinks the world of...
WLNS
Crash closes Grand River at Culver Ave. in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — North Grand River Avenue at Culver Avenue is closed in both directions, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The road is closed because of a crash that was first reported at 10:32 a.m. The crash happened in between North Martin Luther King Jr....
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
wtvbam.com
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
