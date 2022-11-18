ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Researchers Consider Releasing Herpes into Waterways to Reduce Carp Populations

Researchers think that using herpes—yes, herpes—may play a key role in reducing invasive carp populations. This month, officials in Australia released The National Carp Control Plan, which assesses the feasibility of using cyprinid herpes virus 3, also known as the carp virus or koi herpesvirus (KHV) as a biological agent to control carp populations. KHV damages the kidneys, skin, and gills of carp. It is distinct from the sexually-transmitted herpes diseases that impact humans. KHV cannot infect people.
Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade

Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected as the 'Anthropocene engine' transforms the planet

At first glance, the connections between the world’s growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can help us better understand both humanity’s predicament as the global population nears 8 billion people – a milestone the United Nations expects the world to hit on about Nov. 15, 2022. Looking back to the Stone Age For much of human evolution, our ancestors were exposed to large climatic fluctuations between ice ages...
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot

With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
Scientists say sea-level changes formed Australia's K'Gari Sand Island, Great Barrier Reef

How did the world's largest sand island K'gari, the indigenous name for eastern Australia's Fraser Island, along with the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef, come to be? Little is known about the formation of these UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites, which have been influenced by a stable, long-term tectonic history over the Quaternary period that began 2.6 million years ago.
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa

A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
Ray-Finned Fish Survived Mass Extinction Event 360 Million Years Ago

According to new research, ray-finned fish, now the most diverse group of backboned animals, were not as hard hit by a mass extinction event as scientists previously thought. The extinction event that ended the Devonian period 360 million years ago corresponds to a major change in the kinds of fishes populating ancient seas and lakes. Ray-finned fishes, the staple of the aquarium and dinner table, were uncommon before this major crisis, and their success had been linked to new opportunities in the aftermath of the extinction.
Restoring wildlife habitats could prevent future pandemics, research shows

One way to prevent future pandemics is to stop destroying natural habitats for wildlife, according to new research. A team of scientists led by Cornell University researchers studied fruit bat behavior to better understand the risk of pathogen “spillover,” or when a disease-causing organism is transmitted from one species to another.
New Rare Native Bee Species Discovered in Perth Bushland

The mystery of Earth's species is important in the scientific field. It is not always that a new and rare species of bee could be discovered. Scientists have been working hard to unlock many unknown species on the planet. Recently, a new study reported finding a new native bee species...
Homo Ecophagus: A Species Who Devours Global Ecosystems

Physician and researcher Warren Hern argues that humans have evolved cultures and adaptations that have now become malignant. More than simply offering "a list of horribles," he offers hope by suggesting practical remedies for changing our maladaptive ways. Many authors, ranging from academics, to other professionals, to nature lovers of...
The greatest threat emperor penguins face is climate change

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Emperor penguins thrive on Antarctica's coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there's too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning.
Wild chimpanzees show others objects simply to share attention

A wild chimpanzee has been observed showing an object to its mother simply for sharing’s sake, social behaviour previously thought to be unique to humans.Researchers captured footage of the animal encouraging her mother to join her in looking at a leaf.Scientists suggest the finding indicates that in certain social conditions, wild chimpanzees can share experiences with each other, using gestures in order to comment or remark on the world.We observed an adult chimpanzee showing her mother a leaf she had been grooming, not because she wanted her to do anything with the leaf, but most likely because she simply wanted...

