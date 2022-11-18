Read full article on original website
Scientists Uncover Evidence of What May Be Earth's First Mass Animal Extinction
Since the Cambrian explosion 538.8 million years ago – a time when many of the animal phyla we're familiar with today were established – five major mass extinction events have whittled down the biodiversity of all creatures great and small. Researchers from the US have uncovered evidence of...
Scientists just found a hidden 6th mass extinction in Earth's ancient past
A global drop in oxygen levels about 550 million years ago led to Earth's first known mass extinction, new evidence suggests.
Researchers Consider Releasing Herpes into Waterways to Reduce Carp Populations
Researchers think that using herpes—yes, herpes—may play a key role in reducing invasive carp populations. This month, officials in Australia released The National Carp Control Plan, which assesses the feasibility of using cyprinid herpes virus 3, also known as the carp virus or koi herpesvirus (KHV) as a biological agent to control carp populations. KHV damages the kidneys, skin, and gills of carp. It is distinct from the sexually-transmitted herpes diseases that impact humans. KHV cannot infect people.
Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade
Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected as the 'Anthropocene engine' transforms the planet
At first glance, the connections between the world’s growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can help us better understand both humanity’s predicament as the global population nears 8 billion people – a milestone the United Nations expects the world to hit on about Nov. 15, 2022. Looking back to the Stone Age For much of human evolution, our ancestors were exposed to large climatic fluctuations between ice ages...
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot
With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
Phys.org
Scientists say sea-level changes formed Australia's K'Gari Sand Island, Great Barrier Reef
How did the world's largest sand island K'gari, the indigenous name for eastern Australia's Fraser Island, along with the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef, come to be? Little is known about the formation of these UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites, which have been influenced by a stable, long-term tectonic history over the Quaternary period that began 2.6 million years ago.
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa
A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
scitechdaily.com
Ray-Finned Fish Survived Mass Extinction Event 360 Million Years Ago
According to new research, ray-finned fish, now the most diverse group of backboned animals, were not as hard hit by a mass extinction event as scientists previously thought. The extinction event that ended the Devonian period 360 million years ago corresponds to a major change in the kinds of fishes populating ancient seas and lakes. Ray-finned fishes, the staple of the aquarium and dinner table, were uncommon before this major crisis, and their success had been linked to new opportunities in the aftermath of the extinction.
Restoring wildlife habitats could prevent future pandemics, research shows
One way to prevent future pandemics is to stop destroying natural habitats for wildlife, according to new research. A team of scientists led by Cornell University researchers studied fruit bat behavior to better understand the risk of pathogen “spillover,” or when a disease-causing organism is transmitted from one species to another.
The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct
ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.
Good News Network
‘Like Finding a Unicorn’: Researchers Rediscover Black-Naped Pheasant-Pigeon, a Bird Lost to Science for 140 Years
In the final hours of a month long search through rugged jungles swarming with mosquitos, scientists confirmed the sighting of a bird that hasn’t been seen in 140 years. A picture of the ground-dwelling black-naped pheasant-pigeon was captured via camera trap, and felt to the team “like finding a unicorn.”
natureworldnews.com
New Science-Based Indicator to Evaluate the Condition of the Oceans and the Threat of Species Extinction Developed
Recent biodiversity studies showed an unprecedented loss of species, ecosystems, and genetic diversity on land, but it is unknown how prevalent these patterns are in the oceans. New tool developed to monitor the health of marine ecosystems. Researchers from Spain's AZTI Technology Centre, in collaboration with SFU and the International...
natureworldnews.com
New Rare Native Bee Species Discovered in Perth Bushland
The mystery of Earth's species is important in the scientific field. It is not always that a new and rare species of bee could be discovered. Scientists have been working hard to unlock many unknown species on the planet. Recently, a new study reported finding a new native bee species...
psychologytoday.com
Homo Ecophagus: A Species Who Devours Global Ecosystems
Physician and researcher Warren Hern argues that humans have evolved cultures and adaptations that have now become malignant. More than simply offering "a list of horribles," he offers hope by suggesting practical remedies for changing our maladaptive ways. Many authors, ranging from academics, to other professionals, to nature lovers of...
The greatest threat emperor penguins face is climate change
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Emperor penguins thrive on Antarctica's coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there's too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning.
natureworldnews.com
Preserved Ice Age Footprints Challenge Scientists’ Understanding of How and When People First Reached North America
If the preserved footprints discovered in New Mexico's Lake Otero Basin are authentically dated, it will completely change how and when humans first came to North America. A recent study calls into question the age assertion. Footprints claimed as evidence of ice age humans in North America. In New Mexico,...
Wild chimpanzees show others objects simply to share attention
A wild chimpanzee has been observed showing an object to its mother simply for sharing’s sake, social behaviour previously thought to be unique to humans.Researchers captured footage of the animal encouraging her mother to join her in looking at a leaf.Scientists suggest the finding indicates that in certain social conditions, wild chimpanzees can share experiences with each other, using gestures in order to comment or remark on the world.We observed an adult chimpanzee showing her mother a leaf she had been grooming, not because she wanted her to do anything with the leaf, but most likely because she simply wanted...
Scientists Solve 100-Year-Old Mystery About How Plants Took Root in Land
A team of scientists, led by researchers at Yale University, think they have finally figured out why land plants evolved such complex vascular systems – a mystery that has stood for roughly a century. When land plants first sprung into being roughly 500 million years ago, their vascular systems...
Climate change and wildlife: 3 studies that reveal the devastating toll on Africa’s animals
Climate change has produced a number of threats to wildlife. Over time, changing rainfall patterns have transformed habitats and forced animals to move. Increasing temperatures are causing mass die-off events during heat waves and making it hard for animals to find food. Drought is recurring in parts of the continent....
