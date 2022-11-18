Read full article on original website
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
kosu.org
'It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting': Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
Oklahoma elects Enid 5th grader as OK’s Kid Governor
Oklahoma elected a new Kid Governor on Friday.
kgou.org
Oklahoma online portal leads to influx of complaints to state education officials
A new reporting system launched in late October allows Oklahomans to report problems at schools. The new system has led to an increase in complaints, according to the State Department of Education. The new portal system, Awareity, allows anyone to report an issue in schools on a wide range of...
kosu.org
Oklahoma sets record for emergency teaching certifications...again
Oklahoma broke its annual record for emergency teaching certifications, and there’s still one more month to go. The Oklahoma State Board of Education met Thursday and approved the latest batch of certifications. As of this November, this year’s emergency certification list totals 3,690, which is 74 more educators than all of last year. The biggest share of those certifications went to elementary education, which made up nearly a thousand of them.
kosu.org
Headlines: Mental health investigation, another execution & Okies at the Grammys
Department of Justice is investigating Oklahoma over mental health resources. (NewsOK) Oklahoma executes its seventh death row inmate since resuming the death penalty. (KOSU) Death row inmate Richard Glossip losses second appeal. (NewsOK) Tulsa City Council election faces recount. (Tulsa World) State Board of Education looks into overpaid schools. (Tulsa...
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
“Definite intent”: Email shows OTA purchased opposing domains
A newly released email suggests the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority may have expected criticism about the highly contested Access Oklahoma project.
KOCO
DOJ launches investigation into Oklahoma's mental health response
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it will launch an investigation into the state, Oklahoma City and the city's police department. The DOJ said it will be examining whether public officials and law enforcement discriminated against people experiencing a mental health crisis. The DOJ said...
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
KOCO
Health experts warn Oklahomans of flu activity statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Health experts are warning Oklahomans of the flu activity statewide. Flu season is in full swing in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most of the U.S. are seeing “high” to “very high” flu levels right now.
KTUL
McCurtain County granted disaster relief, says Gov. Stitt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that McCurtain County has been granted disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster assistance is in response to the tornado and storm damage that occurred on Nov. 4. “While the destruction left in the wake...
Assessment rate reduction for Oklahoma banks could benefit consumers
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma State Banking Board's decision to trim assessment rates for state-chartered banks could mean good news for bank customers. The board agreed to cut assessment rates by 50% for banks with assets less than $ 1 billion and 25% for banks above that threshold, according to an announcement from the board.
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,217,825. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 339. The Oklahoma State Department...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region
Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
Police: Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000 may have more victims
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards, and police say there may be even more victims out there.
KFOR
Bitter cold moving into Oklahoma
Our next cold front is moving through our state Thursday!. As the front comes through, temps will fall and northerly winds will accelerate. Look for bitter wind chills overnight and first thing Friday. It will feel like the low to middle teens. Bundle up at the bus stop Friday!. With...
