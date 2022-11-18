Oklahoma broke its annual record for emergency teaching certifications, and there’s still one more month to go. The Oklahoma State Board of Education met Thursday and approved the latest batch of certifications. As of this November, this year’s emergency certification list totals 3,690, which is 74 more educators than all of last year. The biggest share of those certifications went to elementary education, which made up nearly a thousand of them.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO