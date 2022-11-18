ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kosu.org

Oklahoma sets record for emergency teaching certifications...again

Oklahoma broke its annual record for emergency teaching certifications, and there’s still one more month to go. The Oklahoma State Board of Education met Thursday and approved the latest batch of certifications. As of this November, this year’s emergency certification list totals 3,690, which is 74 more educators than all of last year. The biggest share of those certifications went to elementary education, which made up nearly a thousand of them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Headlines: Mental health investigation, another execution & Okies at the Grammys

Department of Justice is investigating Oklahoma over mental health resources. (NewsOK) Oklahoma executes its seventh death row inmate since resuming the death penalty. (KOSU) Death row inmate Richard Glossip losses second appeal. (NewsOK) Tulsa City Council election faces recount. (Tulsa World) State Board of Education looks into overpaid schools. (Tulsa...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

DOJ launches investigation into Oklahoma's mental health response

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it will launch an investigation into the state, Oklahoma City and the city's police department. The DOJ said it will be examining whether public officials and law enforcement discriminated against people experiencing a mental health crisis. The DOJ said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Health experts warn Oklahomans of flu activity statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Health experts are warning Oklahomans of the flu activity statewide. Flu season is in full swing in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most of the U.S. are seeing “high” to “very high” flu levels right now.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

McCurtain County granted disaster relief, says Gov. Stitt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that McCurtain County has been granted disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster assistance is in response to the tornado and storm damage that occurred on Nov. 4. “While the destruction left in the wake...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Bitter cold moving into Oklahoma

Our next cold front is moving through our state Thursday!. As the front comes through, temps will fall and northerly winds will accelerate. Look for bitter wind chills overnight and first thing Friday. It will feel like the low to middle teens. Bundle up at the bus stop Friday!. With...
OKLAHOMA STATE

