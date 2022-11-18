ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Roanoke Star

VA Tech Researchers Investigate How Bird Feeding Influences Humans and Birds

By stuart
The Roanoke Star
The Roanoke Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cw4Ox_0jFmHKn600

A team of researchers with specialties related to birds are flying high these days after receiving some news that ultimately could lead to certain social changes for humans and biological ones for their feathery friends.

Ashley Dayer of the College of Natural Resources and Environment , the lead principal investigator on the project, and Dana Hawley , a co-principal investigator from the College of Science , are leading a team that has received a $1.6 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to study human-wildlife interactions through bird feeding.

Dayer, an associate professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation , and Hawley, professor of biological sciences , started working on bird feeding five years ago when they received a joint seed grant from the Global Change Center of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute and the Institute for Society, Culture and the Environment . They later applied for the larger and more competitive NSF grant and were recently notified of funding.

Their collaborative project involves researchers from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which manages Project FeederWatch — a November-April participatory science project in which birders observe birds that visit backyards, nature centers, community areas, and other locales in North America. By counting birds on select days and submitting their data online, members of the general public are able to participate in and advance scientific research. Researchers from The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia also are involved.

“After more than 35 years of learning about the birds that thousands of people are seeing in backyards across the country, we are excited to understand what seeing those birds means to these dedicated participatory scientists,” said David Bonter, the Arthur A. Allen Director of Citizen Science at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. “Remarkably, linking natural science with social science is unique in the world of participatory science.”

The project is multifaceted. The team wants to learn how birds react to what people do in their backyards, how people react to what they see at feeders, and how birds impact people’s well-being. A group of more than 10,000 people from across the nation will be submitting information through Project FeederWatch, and the grant allows for the funding of positions to collect, sort, and analyze that data.

“With this study, we will be able to explore how to maximize benefits to wildlife and humans in a dynamic system,” Dayer said. “Importantly, we aim to shed light on questions wildlife agencies are asking about how to address avian disease outbreaks. If they tell people to take down their bird feeders, how will that impact populations of birds and how will it impact human well-being if people are no longer seeing birds at their feeders?”

The project, which starts in January, also will tackle the challenge of diversifying the field of participatory science. Working with an advisory team of experts, Dayer and her colleagues will explore how to make changes to Project FeederWatch to engage more Black, Indigenous, and people of color, and people with disabilities in observing birds at feeders.

In addition, Hawley and a graduate student will be looking at ways to stop the spread of a pathogen causing conjunctivitis in birds, an illness that resembles pink eye. House finches seem particularly vulnerable.

Hawley, a disease ecologist, termed the disease as being “indirectly lethal.” It doesn’t kill the birds directly but makes them feel so lethargic that they often either lack the strength to find food or become easy prey for predators.

“We think that bird feeders ironically may help birds stay alive when they’re really sick because it provides an easy source of food,” Hawley said. “But at the same time, by keeping diseased birds alive and using feeders, it’s probably contributing to spread, so there’s this trade-off where you might be helping diseased birds in an area by putting feeders up but potentially hurting the birds that have not gotten the disease yet.

“What we’re looking for are ways to prevent spread rather than treating the birds, which is hard to do for wild birds. Preventing spread at feeders would minimize how many birds get sick in the first place. We’re trying to come up with some approaches for cleaning feeders that are realistic for people but still result in reduced spread of bacteria, such as using bleach wipes to clean feeding stations.”

Hawley continued, “From a conservation standpoint and with all the global changes happening, we really can’t continue to study any biological phenomenon without incorporating human behavior and actions and feelings. There are few places left on the planet that are completely untouched by human activity, and so, I think it’s more important than ever to study biological systems in the context of human thoughts and actions as well.”

The project has a four-year timeline with the potential to extend it another year. Dayer hopes the group’s research ultimately aids agencies and organizations that manage wildlife, while offering benefits to the more than 47 million people in the U.S. who feed birds.

“There is a lot of interest in how human well-being is impacted by the natural environment, and that interest grew due to the pandemic, when it was found that people who watch and feed birds were turning to nature and the outdoors to fill a void of missing social interaction,” Dayer said. “And so, understanding how important that interaction with nature can be for human well-being is important to a lot of conservation organizations as a means to articulate a human benefit of bird conservation. There is also potential to inform the growing fields of nature-based therapy, developing ways to address mental and physical health challenges. What are outlets that nature and birds might provide? We look forward to sharing our results broadly.”

“This is truly a transdisciplinary project in which the social sciences and the natural sciences will come together in the study of a complex system with significant outcomes for humans and ecological systems,” said Joel Snodgrass, head of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation. “The project clearly illustrates the interconnection among people, animals, and their shared environment and will provide students the opportunity to work at the cutting edge of science that addresses the complex environmental and human health challenges we currently face.”

– Krista Timney

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scientists rediscover lost bird that hadn’t been seen in 140 years: ‘Like finding a unicorn’

Scientists have rediscovered the black-naped pheasant pigeon, a rare bird that was last sighted almost 140 years ago in Papua New Guinea.The discovery was made in Fergusson Island, off the east coast of Papua New Guinea in September.Researchers’ cameras caught sight of the rare bird, a species that hasn’t been documented by scientists since it was first described in 1882, reported Audubon Magazine.John C Mittermeier, director of the lost birds programme at the American Bird Conservancy and a co-leader of the eight-member expedition, said: “To find something that’s been gone for that long, that you’re thinking is almost extinct,...
justpene50

Humans with Ostrich Foot Syndrome. Strange Genetics

If there is one surety in life, it is that we live in an amazing world. I came upon this interesting phenomenon: a tribe of people called the Vadoma people. A person whose feet vary from the norm. They are not the only ones who possess these unusual and unique features.
Good News Network

Endangered Frogs See ‘Population Explosion’ After 422 Ponds Were Built in Switzerland

All of Switzerland’s threatened frog species’ populations ‘exploded’ when scientists began a simple pond-building campaign. Particular among the web-footed beneficiaries were the European tree frog, whose numbers have quadrupled since 1999, as have the numbers of areas they can be found. While protection laws in the...
natureworldnews.com

For the Past 100 Year, Rhinos Are Growing Shorter Hunts After Surviving Hunts

Because they have been surviving hunts for the past 100 years, research shows that rhinos are now growing shorter horns. Because shorter-horned animals have a higher chance of surviving, years of hunting long-horned rhinos have not only endangered the species but also diminished the horn sizes for future generations. All...
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot

With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
The Independent

New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa

A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
InsideHook

Scientists Just Discovered the First-Ever Cooked Meal

When ancient people learned to cook with fire instead of eating all of their food raw, it was a massive turning point in human evolution. And a new discovery can tell us about the food that was the first cooked meal. According to CNN, scientists at the Gesher Benot Ya’aqov site near the ancient lake Hula in Israel unearthed and studied fish teeth, which revealed that our predecessors were able to cook the aquatic animals. Study author Dr. Irit Zohar — a researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Steinhardt Museum of Natural History — said that stone tools were also found at the site (suggesting humans inhabited the area), and the lake’s shallow waters would have allowed them to catch large fish by hand.
The Weather Channel

WATCH: Like Humans, Chimps Also Show-Off Their Prized Objects to Friends

Do you remember finding a shiny new bauble as a child, running to your mother and tugging at her dupatta to show it to her just so you could bask in her attention as she'd ooh and aah at your discovery?. As it turns out, humans are not the only...
natureworldnews.com

New Rare Native Bee Species Discovered in Perth Bushland

The mystery of Earth's species is important in the scientific field. It is not always that a new and rare species of bee could be discovered. Scientists have been working hard to unlock many unknown species on the planet. Recently, a new study reported finding a new native bee species...
scitechdaily.com

Strange Shell-Like Egg Case and the Secrets of Octopus Evolution

New research indicates that a type of octopus appears to have evolved independently to develop something resembling a shell, despite having lost the genetic code that produced actual shells in its ancestors and relatives. The study was presented in a new paper in Genome Biology and Evolution, a journal published by Oxford University Press,
scitechdaily.com

The Ultimate Death Stare: How Moth Wing Patterns Allow Them To Escape Death

Dr. Hannah Rowland and Dr. John Skelhorn explain how these defensive patterns on moth wings persuade birds that assaulting the insects is not worth the risk. Have you ever had the impression that someone in a portrait is keeping an eye on you or following you around a room? The Mona Lisa effect is the name given to this optical illusion in honor of Leonardo da Vinci’s famously enigmatic masterpiece. No matter where viewers stand, to the left, right, or in front of the picture, eye contact is assured when painters paint their sitter’s eyes with the pupils perfectly centered. Nature seems to have had the same thought. However, it could be a matter of life or death in the animal kingdom.
Salon

Zombies abound in nature: Viruses and parasites can cause real-world zombification

One of the most influential texts of the 19th century, "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" is widely regarded as one of the first true science fiction novels. The book's Gothic author, Mary Shelley, was keen to the cutting edge science of her time, inspired in part by misinterpretation of galvanism, which is electricity produced by chemical action, causing behavior like muscle contraction, for example.
a-z-animals.com

Warm-Blooded Animals vs Cold-Blooded Animals: What’s The Difference?

Warm-Blooded Animals vs Cold-Blooded Animals: What's The Difference?. Humans categorize animals in many ways. We have entire phylogenetic trees dedicated to dividing families, genera, and species. We even differentiate them based on the foods that animals eat, dividing animals into carnivores, herbivores, and omnivores. Another valuable way to differentiate animals is by whether they are warm-blooded or cold-blooded. Today, we’re going to evaluate the two different types of creatures and tell you the difference between warm-blooded animals vs cold-blooded animals.
The Roanoke Star

The Roanoke Star

Roanoke, VA
966
Followers
457
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

TheRoanokeStar.com offers News / Sports / Arts & Culture and Business coverage for the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia as well as Columnists and Commentary pieces

 https://theroanokestar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy