"I’m going to show you how easy I can make it" - Dell Curry revealed the other incredible talent of Vince Carter besides dunking

The greatest dunker of all time will always be one of the most fitting ways to describe Vince Carter . However, that’s not how he made his mark on his former Toronto Raptor s teammate Dell Curry .

Vinsanity wasn’t all about dunks

For those who didn’t know, Curry spent the last three seasons of his career with the Raptors. In that same stretch, Carter was hitting his stride and revolutionizing dunking in the NBA. Undeniably, “Vinsanity” didn’t fail to do so, as most fans are still electrified whenever they watch Carter’s dunk highlights.

But apparently, dunking wasn’t the only aspect of Carter’s game that needed some recognition. According to Curry, some may not know, but the other thing that blew their mind about Carter was his ability to drill the most difficult shots.

“The tougher the shots were, the easier he made them look,” Curry told GQ of Carter in 2016. “It was almost like he knew: ‘This is a difficult shot, I’m going to show you how easy I can make it.’…The athleticism and the shooting. Everyone got enamored with the dunks, but he could shoot the ball.”

Curry also pointed out that Carter’s exceptional shooting was overshadowed by his dunking. But if we are to delve into it, VC’s shooting, especially in the three-point area, we can see the reason for his longevity in the NBA.

“He can shoot the basketball,” he added. “That’s the thing: You’ll lose your legs, your athleticism, but if you can shoot—definitely from 3—you can play into your high thirties.”

As it turned out, Curry was right. Even in Carter’s final two seasons in the league, he shot a decent 35.5% from deep. That was not bad at all, considering he was already in his 40s at the time.

A young Steph Curry witnessed history

Dell and, obviously his son, Steph Curry , were famous for their lethal shooting. Carter, on the other hand, was their counterpart in dunking. Dell admittedly said dunking was never big in the Curry household, but he and young Steph tuned in on the legendary 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

According to Dell, they weren’t as hyped as everybody else about Carter, but they knew they were witnessing something special.

“I couldn’t relate because I was never a dunker like that. [Steph] He wasn’t either,” Dell said. “But we knew we were watching history.”

After all, fans will always remember Carter as a highflyer, the best Raptor of all time, and the only player to play in four eras. But for Dell, Carter was a lowkey sharpshooter too.