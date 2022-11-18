ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Light Up Beacon Park kicks off holiday season in Detroit

By Olivia Esparza
(CBS DETROIT) - If you love the holidays and all the festivities that come with them - then you may want to check out Light Up Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit this weekend.

The holiday attraction kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a visit with Santa, meet reindeer, live music, food trucks, and watch the lighting of the Michigan-grown Detroit's Children's Tree. There will also be a live stream of the 19th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Campus Martius Park.

Children of all ages are invited to experience "Toyland" at Beacon Park, which starts Friday and runs through Monday, Jan 16. The attraction features larger-than-life light features, including a choo-choo train, giant teddy bear, and other photo-worthy attractions.

Toyland will also give children a behind-the-scenes view of Santa's Workshop and allow them to ride the choo-choo train for free between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on select Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The current train ride dates include:

  • Saturday, Nov. 26
  • Saturday, Dec. 3
  • Saturday, Dec. 10
  • Saturday, Dec. 17

Beacon Park is located at 1901 Grand Rive Avenue. You can find more information on the event here .

