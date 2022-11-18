Read full article on original website
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
Trump mocked as pro-DeSantis banner flown over Mar-a-Lago before announcement
‘YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024’ reads banner mocking Trump. Donald Trump was mocked as a pro-Ron DeSantis banner reading “You lost again Donald!” was flown over Mar-a-Lago ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement. The banner also carried a “#DESANTIS2024” hashtag and circled over the former president’s...
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
Biden says election results say US ‘is ready to play’ after meeting with Chinese President Xi
US President Joe Biden on Monday said the Democratic Party’s strong showing in last week’s midterm elections is proof that the US is “ready to play” on the international stage rather than retreat from multilateral commitments under a GOP congress. “The Democrats are of the view...
Joe Biden Recommending Immunity for Mohammed Bin Salman Sparks Outrage
The Justice Department has said bin Salman's position as prime minister of Saudi Arabia makes him immune to a lawsuit.
WATCH LIVE: Biden meets with Treasury Secretary Yellen and labor leaders amid high inflation
President Joe Biden will meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other labor leaders on Friday amid high inflation across the country. The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch the meeting in the player above. The government reported last week that consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent...
Naomi Biden, the president’s granddaughter, marries on South Lawn of White House
WASHINGTON — The eldest granddaughter of President Joe Biden was married on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, marking the 19th wedding in the history of the executive mansion. Naomi Biden, 28, and Peter Neal became the first couple to marry on the South Lawn of...
Trump's History of Threatening Rivals Started Long Before DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump has issued the latest in a series of threats to his political rivals by warning Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against challenging him in the next presidential election. Trump told reporters on his private plane after a rally in Ohio on Monday that he would reveal...
Naomi Biden gets married at White House
President Joe Biden's oldest granddaughter Naomi Biden married Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn. CNN's Kate Bennett reports from the White House.
Trump Could Lose His Billionaire Donors to Ron DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump's 2024 candidacy isn't even a day old, but his mega donors are already backing away and some are beginning to eye the pockets of his newest GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Ronald Lauder, who owns half of the Estée Lauder...
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Trump 2024 Announcement Updates: Trump Bashes Biden, Ignores DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Trump hinted at another potential run amid the midterm elections, most recently during a rally in Ohio last week. His announcement came amid a disappointing performance for the GOP in...
Trump’s longtime finance chief testifies at company’s fraud trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief is still a company man, collecting a hefty salary from the former president’s namesake Trump Organization even as he makes his long-awaited turn as the prosecution’s star witness in a criminal tax fraud trial. Allen Weisselberg testified...
When is Trump announcing his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday?
Following the Republicans’ lacklustre midterms results, attention has begun to turn to Donald Trump’s much-anticipated 2024 campaign announcement.After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly during the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement.”The strategy has been largely criticised by Republicans, with mounting reports that leaders in the party have unsuccessfully begged Mr Trump to hold off on the announcement.Still, Mr Trump plans to go through with his plans during a primetime announcement on...
Democratic Rep. Dingell 'Stunned' as Biden Floats Immunity for Saudi Prince
The Biden administration determined that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should have immunity in a lawsuit regarding the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.
