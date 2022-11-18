ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
CNN

Naomi Biden gets married at White House

President Joe Biden's oldest granddaughter Naomi Biden married Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn. CNN's Kate Bennett reports from the White House.
Newsweek

Trump Could Lose His Billionaire Donors to Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump's 2024 candidacy isn't even a day old, but his mega donors are already backing away and some are beginning to eye the pockets of his newest GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Ronald Lauder, who owns half of the Estée Lauder...
FLORIDA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
PBS NewsHour

Trump’s longtime finance chief testifies at company’s fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief is still a company man, collecting a hefty salary from the former president’s namesake Trump Organization even as he makes his long-awaited turn as the prosecution’s star witness in a criminal tax fraud trial. Allen Weisselberg testified...
The Independent

When is Trump announcing his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday?

Following the Republicans’ lacklustre midterms results, attention has begun to turn to Donald Trump’s much-anticipated 2024 campaign announcement.After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly during the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement.”The strategy has been largely criticised by Republicans, with mounting reports that leaders in the party have unsuccessfully begged Mr Trump to hold off on the announcement.Still, Mr Trump plans to go through with his plans during a primetime announcement on...
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy