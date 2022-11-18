Read full article on original website
22 arrested in alleged cargo train burglary ring; $18M in stolen goods recovered
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that a yearlong investigation of cargo train burglaries resulted in 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise.
Hit-and-Run Suspect Allegedly Shoots at Victim’s Vehicle
Van Nuys, Los Angeles, CA: A victim was allegedly shot at by a suspect(s) after he was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision away from the location where he stopped and called 911 on Woodman and Woodman Place in the Van Nuys neighborhood of central San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles...
Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit
Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
Driver suspected of injuring Los Angeles area police recruits released from jail as sheriff says investigators believe he acted intentionally
Investigators believe the man suspected of driving a vehicle into a group of law enforcement recruits, injuring 25 of them, committed a "deliberate act," and the case should go to prosecutors Friday, the Los Angeles County sheriff said in an interview.
Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights
Ladera Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting occurred around 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the 7-Eleven located on the 5500 block of West Centinela Avenue… Read more "Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights"
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
Older L.A. Couple Brutally Attacked at Elton John Dodger Stadium Concert
5:41 PM PT -- Dodger Stadium officials tell TMZ ... 'The incident is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Therefore, it would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time." 4:23 PM PT -- The LAPD tells TMZ this was over a fender-bender between two different...
Driver in wrong-way Whittier crash released hours after arrest for allegedly slamming into sheriff's recruits
California police officials have released the wrong-way driver accused of plowing his SUV into a group of police recruits and staff earlier this week, citing the "extreme complexity" of the ongoing case.
Recruit injured in Whittier crash suffers setbacks, now in grave condition, authorities say
One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was identified and in grave condition Sunday.
Man Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles
A man was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles near the City of Commerce, authorities said Saturday.
Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley
Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley. The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. No further information was immediately available.
Gardena police violently arrest man over alleged parking violation
GARDENA, Calif. – A man was violently arrested by Gardena police officers for allegedly “resisting” a parking ticket. It is not known when the incident occurred, however, the narrator describes the non-English speaking man resisting a parking ticket due to not understanding English. According to the video...
22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing $18 million in goods
The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers. In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of...
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target recovering
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
Carjacking suspect who led police on a crazy pursuit in LA and OC facing up to 54 years in prison
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 33-year-old parolee who led multiple law enforcement agencies in a multi-county high speed pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Whittier has been charged with multiple felonies, including felony assaults on eight law enforcement officers. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley, has been...
No Criminal Charges for LA Sheriff’s Deputy Who Knelt on Handcuffed Man’s Head
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LAPD offers $5,000 reward for info on violent hit-and-run crash caught on camera
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a violent hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera. A video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moment the suspect smashes into the victim before speeding away. Police say the suspect ran a red light moments before it slammed into another car at […]
