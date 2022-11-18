Read full article on original website
6 Places to Spend the Weekend in Townsend, TN
Townsend offers a wealth of attractions for local vacationers in this small city. As the trend toward choosing to vacation closer to home grows, the scenic city of Townsend is an appealing location for staycation options for Blount County residents. Here are six:. 1. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort. Little Arrow...
wvlt.tv
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?
Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
WBIR
TDOT announces road projects this week
TDOT said it has planned construction sites in Anderson, Blount and Knox counties. Traffic could be affected by those lane closures.
livability.com
Mountain Magic: The Arts are Alive in Blount County
Enjoy the best of Appalachian culture, cuisine and the arts in Blount County, Tennessee. Looking for a cold craft brew and an evening of lively Americana music? Prefer a quiet farm-to-table dinner with a mountain view? Bluegrass? Ballet?. However your tastes run, you’ll enjoy Blount County’s take on the pleasures...
livability.com
Why Blount County, TN, is a Great Place to Live
Frankly speaking, Blount County, TN, offers an outstanding lifestyle for residents. Residents of Blount County love living in the region partly because it’s a place steeped in community pride. Large and small businesses are relocating here and bringing people from across the country drawn by the community’s charming downtowns,...
wvlt.tv
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
Some roads to have closures in Oak Ridge Saturday during Secret City Half Marathon
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Drivers in Oak Ridge can expect to see some runners on the road Saturday as part of the Secret City Half Marathon and 5k races. The Oak Ridge Police Department said they expect more than 700 runners. Volunteers and officers will be at intersections throughout the route helping drivers navigate around the runners and the route. Those motorists are asked to slow down and use caution during the race.
WBIR
New East TN Historical Society exhibit showcases Knoxville contributions to film
The exhibit is called "Lights! Camera! Action!" and spotlights several actors from across East Tennessee who performed in Hollywood.
10About Town: Ho-ho-ho! Holiday activities in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start decking the halls and getting ready for Santa Claus to visit once again. Get those gloves ready and make yourself some hot chocolate while you're at it. Whether...
WBIR
Turkey Creek hosting holiday celebration
All is bright in Turkey Creek! The annual event invites the community to rock around the Christmas tree, enjoy some fun, family festivities and shopping!
Frost flowers form in Tennessee park as temperatures drop
Tennessee State Park Ranger Stephanie Mueller captured a unique sighting of frost flowers during her hike at Seven Islands State Birding Park.
WBIR
Bearden lit up their Christmas tree
The Bearden Village Council held its 5th annual event on Kingston Pike and North Forest Park. There was hot cocoa and snacks along with some Christmas songs!
Shelter in Blount County opens earlier than usual, helping people escape the cold
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Winter temperatures arrived earlier than usual this year in East Tennessee, and many warming shelters opened earlier than they usually do. Volunteers in Blount County usually run a warming shelter during December and January, but this year they opened a little earlier to help unsheltered people stay warm.
wvlt.tv
Authorities respond to Sevier Solid Waste fire
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at Sevier Solid Waste, located at 1855 Ridge Road, Friday morning. Responders from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevier County Fire Administration responded to the fire. “Firefighters made a quick attack on...
livability.com
Why Businesses are Moving to Blount County, TN
More businesses, and their employees, are calling Blount County home. Blount County offers the calmness of the country while still providing access to nearby, more prominent cities. It is the best of both worlds, and many large businesses, like Arconic, Company Distilling and Cirrus Aircraft, have noticed. Arconic is a...
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Blount County now have a place to recycle glass. The county will formally cut the ribbon on a new glass recycling facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Operations Center at 1227 McArthur Road in Maryville. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
WBIR
10Sports Blitz: Anderson County beats Greeneville, 38-7
Anderson County will travel to Red Bank for the semifinals next week. They haven't been to a state semifinal since 1996.
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
WBIR
