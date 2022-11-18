ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

livability.com

6 Places to Spend the Weekend in Townsend, TN

Townsend offers a wealth of attractions for local vacationers in this small city. As the trend toward choosing to vacation closer to home grows, the scenic city of Townsend is an appealing location for staycation options for Blount County residents. Here are six:. 1. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort. Little Arrow...
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

Drive-through light show coming to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
TOWNSEND, TN
103GBF

How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?

Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
GATLINBURG, TN
livability.com

Mountain Magic: The Arts are Alive in Blount County

Enjoy the best of Appalachian culture, cuisine and the arts in Blount County, Tennessee. Looking for a cold craft brew and an evening of lively Americana music? Prefer a quiet farm-to-table dinner with a mountain view? Bluegrass? Ballet?. However your tastes run, you’ll enjoy Blount County’s take on the pleasures...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
livability.com

Why Blount County, TN, is a Great Place to Live

Frankly speaking, Blount County, TN, offers an outstanding lifestyle for residents. Residents of Blount County love living in the region partly because it’s a place steeped in community pride. Large and small businesses are relocating here and bringing people from across the country drawn by the community’s charming downtowns,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Some roads to have closures in Oak Ridge Saturday during Secret City Half Marathon

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Drivers in Oak Ridge can expect to see some runners on the road Saturday as part of the Secret City Half Marathon and 5k races. The Oak Ridge Police Department said they expect more than 700 runners. Volunteers and officers will be at intersections throughout the route helping drivers navigate around the runners and the route. Those motorists are asked to slow down and use caution during the race.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Bearden lit up their Christmas tree

The Bearden Village Council held its 5th annual event on Kingston Pike and North Forest Park. There was hot cocoa and snacks along with some Christmas songs!
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities respond to Sevier Solid Waste fire

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at Sevier Solid Waste, located at 1855 Ridge Road, Friday morning. Responders from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevier County Fire Administration responded to the fire. “Firefighters made a quick attack on...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
livability.com

Why Businesses are Moving to Blount County, TN

More businesses, and their employees, are calling Blount County home. Blount County offers the calmness of the country while still providing access to nearby, more prominent cities. It is the best of both worlds, and many large businesses, like Arconic, Company Distilling and Cirrus Aircraft, have noticed. Arconic is a...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
