ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOC5S_0jFmGVeA00

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the opening ceremony of the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar:

WHEN WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

* The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Sunday, before the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

* The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1400 GMT.

* The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's first game on Monday, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. Qatar's opening match was then brought forward by a day.

* Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said he would not attend his country's high-profile opening match, citing domestic unrest.

WHERE WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

* The opening ceremony will be at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, 40 km (25 miles) north of Doha.

* Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the furthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and it has a retractable roof.

WHO WILL BE PERFORMING AT THE OPENING CEREMONY?

* FIFA has yet to announce a full list of performers for the opening ceremony.

* South Korea's BTS said Jungkook, one of seven members of the boy band, would perform a track titled "Dreamers" at the ceremony.

* Others named as possible performers at the opening ceremony include the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi, according to the Telegraph.

* In an excerpt of an interview with Italy's Il Venerdì di Repubblica to be published next month, Williams said it would be "hypocritical" of him to not perform in Qatar.

* British singer Dua Lipa denied a report that she was set to perform. Some Spanish media reports said Shakira would also not perform.

* Singer Rod Stewart told the Times he had turned down an offer of "over $1 million" to perform in Qatar.

WHO PERFORMED AT THE 2018 OPENING CEREMONY?

* The 2018 World Cup in Russia kicked off with a ceremony in Moscow headlined by British pop star Williams and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave speeches at that opening ceremony.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
Daily Mail

FOX Sports' World Cup coverage 'is essentially being underwritten by the Qatari government' with USA's sole English-language broadcast sponsored by Qatar Airways and the network ordered NOT to discuss the host nation's controversies

FOX Sports' coverage of the World Cup, which will not address the host nation's human rights record, is notably sponsored by state-owned airline Qatar Airways, it has emerged. FOX Sports has the rights in the US to the English-language coverage of the tournament held in Qatar but announced it will focus on the on-field action, rather than addressing the country's human rights record.
AFP

FIFA chief blasts 'hypocrisy' of Western nations on eve of World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino blasted the "hypocrisy" of Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on Saturday, making a passionate defence of the World Cup in the Gulf state on the eve of the kick-off. The 37-year-old, who has a world-record 117 international goals, is aiming to become the first man to score in five World Cups.
The Associated Press

Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: England, Wales ready to be fined to wear 'One Love' armband promoting LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar

The English Football Association (FA) say they are ready and willing to be fined for their captain wearing a "One Love" armband at the Qatar World Cup. England were among 10 European nations to express their intention to wear the armband -- which Three Lions captain Harry Kane described as "a clear message" intended to be "against all forms of discrimination" -- in September, but FIFA have yet to clarify whether they will permit the item. That is a matter of no little note considering that more than one of the football associations supporting the plan, initially put together by the Dutch FA, submitted a request to world football's governing body soon after the announcement.
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
Daily Mail

Now for his football to do the talking! Cristiano Ronaldo touches down in Qatar with Portugal team-mates as he focuses on the World Cup... with Man United moving to sack him for breach of contract back home

Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Qatar with his game-face on ahead of the 2022 World Cup, as he looks to ignore the fact he is on the verge of being sacked by Manchester United. Ronaldo touched down in Doha late Friday night with his Portuguese team-mates as he gears up...
Reuters

Reuters

648K+
Followers
364K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy