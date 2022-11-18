Did King Charles And Prince Harry Reconcile During The Queen’s Funeral?

King Charles recently sidelined Prince Harry from a royal role, choosing Princess Anne and Prince Edward instead. This could mean that all is not well between father and son, unlike what most people thought had taken place at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral celebrations.

However, It is apparent that Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, are yet to reconcile, according to royal biographer Tom Bower. “Clearly, there was no reconciliation during the Queen’s funeral, and Charles fears the worst from the Netflix series and Harry’s memoir,” Bower said in his interview with Daily Mail. “Harry is firmly excluded — until he decides to come back to Britain and ask for forgiveness.”

Prince Harry might not be happy with his father

06/03/2020 – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex at the opening of the new Silverstone Experience at Silverstone Racing Circuit, in Northamptonshire. Photo Credit: ALPR/AdMedia

A royal biographer, Angela Levin, highlighted that the affected couple, Harry and Meghan, may not be happy with King Charles’ move. The royal aid hinted more about the story, “But he lives in California; he’s stopped being a working royal, so why should he be a Counsellor of State? It isn’t about Harry.”

Levin further stated that the public would have been displeased with the exclusion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if Prince Andrew was asked to step in instead; hence King Charles’ selection was a “very sensible” decision.

London, UK. Prince Charles at The Princes Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2020, at the London Palladium on March 11th 2020. Ref: LMK73-J6351-120320 Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media WWW.LMKMEDIA.COM

The Upcoming Docuseries

As implied by biographer Bower, the upcoming Netflix series and Harry’s memoir would only create more tension with the King. According to US Weekly, the docuseries will premiere in December of this year. “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director, Liz Garbus, whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” the Duchess of Sussex told Variety recently. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

05/03/2020 – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards held at Mansion House in London. Their Royal Highnesses will celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. Photo Credit: ALPR/AdMedia

The show is based on the couple’s life and issues that informed their decision to step down from duties as senior royals. They will give royal watchers a look into their lives since they moved to California with their kids, Archie and Lilibet. “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story. I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on,” Meghan told The Cut in August. “When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story.”