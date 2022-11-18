Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
‘Holiday Strolls’ coming to Stuyvesant Plaza
Stuyvesant Plaza will host weekly "Holiday Strolls" each Sunday beginning November 20, lasting until December 18.
53rd annual Schenectady Holiday Parade
We did run into some familiar faces among the joyful and festive parade goers that lined the sidewalks by the dozens.
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
Metropolitan Church hosts Thanksgiving basket gifting
Metropolitan Church along with Price Chopper, MVP Healthcare, Brown & Weinraub PLLC, and The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will be hosting an Annual Thanksgiving Basket Gifting. The event will be held Monday, November 21 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Local, healthy food market coming to downtown Bennington
Bennington Community Market is located just a block off the main intersection in the heart of downtown Bennington. Although not open yet, Assistant Manager and Head Baker Emily Gold, said the Market is focused on making healthy, fresh food accessible to everyone in the community.
The Lion King returns to stage at Proctors
Proctors advises the public to take advantage of the exclusive holiday presale for The Lion King. Experience pride rock in Schenectady in from August 2 through 13 2023.
Float construction underway for Schenectady Holiday Parade
The Schenectady Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 19, and NEWS10 was given a sneak peek at some of the floats being made.
wamc.org
Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs
Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
WRGB
Saratoga Springs officials consider wanding, other security measures at city bars
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — No formal arrests have been made in an early-morning officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs, but police say there's no threat to the community at this time. The Saratoga Springs officers involved will be on leave pending investigation. Saratoga public safety commissioner Jim Montagnino says...
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
PHOTOS: Liberty ARC handouts over 650 turkeys
Liberty ARC distributed over 650 turkeys to their employees for Thanksgiving on November 18. The nonprofit thanks the employees for their hard work and dedication to Liberty ARC.
newyorkalmanack.com
Werner Brewery of Saratoga County: Some History
The patriarch of this brewing family was Reinhold A. Werner, born in Gulmuthansen, Bavaria in 1827. At the age of twenty, he emigrated to America with his parents, Melchoir and Rose Werner. After entering the country, Reinhold’s parents moved west, settling in Iowa, while Reinhold stayed in New York, seeking his own opportunities in his new country.
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
nippertown.com
The (Proposed) Albany Canal
ALBANY – Perhaps you have heard something or read news articles about the Albany Waterway Canal Project. Was your interest piqued? Would you like to learn more, directly from the organizers of this project? Would you like to ask your own questions? This is an opportunity to feel connected to this extraordinary project and to help shape its future by getting involved.
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
NEWS10 ABC
Eight college wrestling teams show out at the Armory
Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight for Journeymen Wrestling's "Armbar at the Armory". Eight college wrestling teams show out at the Armory. Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight...
Lake George businesses honored for their work
Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0