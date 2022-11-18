ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting

There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!

If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs

Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Werner Brewery of Saratoga County: Some History

The patriarch of this brewing family was Reinhold A. Werner, born in Gulmuthansen, Bavaria in 1827. At the age of twenty, he emigrated to America with his parents, Melchoir and Rose Werner. After entering the country, Reinhold’s parents moved west, settling in Iowa, while Reinhold stayed in New York, seeking his own opportunities in his new country.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
nippertown.com

The (Proposed) Albany Canal

ALBANY – Perhaps you have heard something or read news articles about the Albany Waterway Canal Project. Was your interest piqued? Would you like to learn more, directly from the organizers of this project? Would you like to ask your own questions? This is an opportunity to feel connected to this extraordinary project and to help shape its future by getting involved.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Eight college wrestling teams show out at the Armory

Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight for Journeymen Wrestling's "Armbar at the Armory". Eight college wrestling teams show out at the Armory. Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George businesses honored for their work

Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
