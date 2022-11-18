ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Hill

New home construction falls again in October amid soaring interest rates

New home construction fell again last month as soaring interest rates continued to weaken demand in the housing market. Housing starts declined by 4.2 percent from September to 1.43 million units, according to Census Bureau data released on Thursday. The number of new building permits issued in October also fell...
kalkinemedia.com

Auto-related stocks to watch as used car prices fall

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, used car prices have fallen amid the easing supply chain issues. This is the first month to report a negative growth in price ever since the pandemic struck. The COVID-19 pandemic brought supply chain issues for the automobile industry as closed...
lbmjournal.com

Existing-home sales slumped nearly 6% in October

WASHINGTON — Existing-home sales retreated for the ninth straight month in October, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four major U.S. regions registered month-over-month and year-over-year declines. Total existing-home sales — completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — decreased 5.9% from September to...
UTAH STATE
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates And Housing Starts Tumble While Homebuilders Are Glum

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61% as of Nov. 17, a drop from the 7.08% recorded last week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98%, down from last week when it averaged 6.38%. Freddie Mac added it will no longer provide data related to adjusted-rate mortgages. Invest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy