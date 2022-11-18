Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a supplemental Biologics License Application, or sBLA, to add a Monday/Wednesday/Friday intramuscular dosing schedule for Rylaze. Rylaze is approved for use in the U.S. as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, and lymphoblastic lymphoma, or LBL, in adult and pediatric patients one month or older who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase. Rylaze was first approved in the U.S. in June 2021 under the FDA Real-Time Oncology Review program. The approval with a dosing schedule of 25 mg/m2 administered IM every 48 hours met the immediate patient need for a non-E.coli-derived asparaginase treatment option while the clinical trial was still ongoing to evaluate additional dosing and administration options. "With the addition of a Monday/Wednesday/Friday dosing schedule for Rylaze, patients will have another dosing option, which provides sustained asparaginase activity throughout the entire course of Rylaze treatment," said Rob Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, global head of research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

2 DAYS AGO