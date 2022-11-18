Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A New and Improved Diabetes Drug
Tirzepatide, a new diabetes drug administered weekly through injection, helped those with type 2 diabetes meet blood glucose goals 4 to 12 weeks earlier than those receiving conventional diabetic drugs. The phase 3 SURPASS trials, which were published in 2021, proved that tirzepatide reduces blood sugar and promotes weight reduction...
AOL Corp
FDA approves 1st drug to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first drug to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes. The drug, called Tzield, is a monoclonal antibody injection. It’s been approved for people ages 8 and older who have early signs of Type 1 diabetes. Nearly 2 million people...
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
Medical News Today
What is inflammatory arthritis?
Inflammatory arthritis describes a group of conditions where the body’s cells attack the tissue in the joints. A person with arthritis experiences pain, stiffness, and a decreased range of motion in the affected joints. Arthritis is an umbrella term to describe inflammation of one or more joints. Various types...
Medical News Today
Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment option for rheumatoid arthritis
Hydroxychloroquine is a drug that treats symptoms in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have not seen improvements with other treatments. It is available in tablet form under the brand name Plaquenil. Hydroxychloroquine is a disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD). The. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the drug to...
Zacks.com
Intra-Cellular's (ITCI) Caplyta Aids Growth, Overdependence a Woe
ITCI - Free Report) is a biopharma company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule drugs for treating neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. ITCI has only one marketed drug in its portfolio, marketed as Caplyta (lumateperone), for treating schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults. Caplyta has shown an encouraging uptake since...
Zacks.com
Boston Scientific (BSX) Q3 Earnings Miss, Operating Margin Up
BSX - Free Report) posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents for the third quarter of 2022, which marked a 4.9% rise from the year-ago figure. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The reported figure matches the lower end of the adjusted earnings per share guidance range of 43-45 cents. The quarter’s adjustments included certain amortization expenses, intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition/divestitures-related net charges, and restructuring charges among others.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Linked to Higher Risk for Type 2 Diabetes
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) were found to be at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes over a 30-year period, according to new research presented at the 2022 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo, and described in an article at Healio. PCOS is a...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
U.S. FDA greenlights Provention Bio's diabetes drug
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Provention Bio (PRVB.O) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the use of its drug teplizumab in those aged eight years and older, the first treatment aimed at delaying the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes.
endpts.com
Updated: Provention prices drug to delay type I diabetes at $193K as FDA nod kicks off US launch with Sanofi
For the first time, the FDA has approved a drug to delay the onset of type I diabetes, potentially giving children, teenagers and young adults more time before needing to take insulin. Provention Bio won FDA approval on Thursday for its drug teplizumab — and, per a recent deal, it...
tipranks.com
Jazz announces FDA approval of sBLA for Rylaze dosing schedule
Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a supplemental Biologics License Application, or sBLA, to add a Monday/Wednesday/Friday intramuscular dosing schedule for Rylaze. Rylaze is approved for use in the U.S. as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, and lymphoblastic lymphoma, or LBL, in adult and pediatric patients one month or older who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase. Rylaze was first approved in the U.S. in June 2021 under the FDA Real-Time Oncology Review program. The approval with a dosing schedule of 25 mg/m2 administered IM every 48 hours met the immediate patient need for a non-E.coli-derived asparaginase treatment option while the clinical trial was still ongoing to evaluate additional dosing and administration options. "With the addition of a Monday/Wednesday/Friday dosing schedule for Rylaze, patients will have another dosing option, which provides sustained asparaginase activity throughout the entire course of Rylaze treatment," said Rob Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, global head of research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
Zacks.com
Neogen's (NEOG) Synergize Disinfectant Now Widely Available
NEOG - Free Report) recently announced that it has launched its Synergize disinfectant in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The disinfectant can be used in combination with Neogen’s comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including apparel, cleaners and disinfectants, including Neogen Viroxide Super, Farm-Foam EVO and AccuPoint NG. The...
MedicineNet.com
Can Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Myositis?
Myositis or muscle swelling is a group of chronic diseases that can cause muscle weakness and pain. It can be caused by injuries, infections, certain medications, or autoimmune conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA). RA affects multiple systems and can manifest itself in various ways. A rare side effect of...
AboutLawsuits.com
FDA Calls for Restrictions on Ovarian Cancer Drug Rubraca Due to High Mortality Rates
Federal health officials are calling for the drug maker Clovis to limit the use of its ovarian cancer medication, Rubraca, following new clinical trial data that suggests side effects may increase the risk of death among patients with certain types of aggressive ovarian cancer. Rubraca (rucaparib) is a new-generation cancer...
diabetesdaily.com
Can Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Help People with Type 1?
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. New drugs have been developed to help people with type 2 diabetes lose weight, lower glucose, and prevent complications. These options have not been approved to treat type 1. Researchers suggest that these therapies could provide major benefits for people with type 1 diabetes.
Ozempic Goes Way Off-Label
Ozempic is a brand name for semaglutide, an analog or biosimilar [1], for a human hormone, GLP-1 – glucagon-like-peptide. It reduces blood glucose by simultaneously stimulating insulin secretion, which is why it is effective in Type II and not Type I diabetes, and lowers glucagon secretion; it also slows the emptying of the stomach slightly. It is not a first-line medication for Type II diabetes, and most forms require a weekly injection.
physiciansweekly.com
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
