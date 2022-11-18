Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Among the Dow's 30 components, there are two screaming buys and one value trap to shy away from.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street
American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
kitco.com
It's going to be a 'lively December' for gold price - Pepperstone
(Kitco News) Gold is looking at potentially taking out $1,800 and having a great 2023, according to Australian Pepperstone. Gold finally found momentum after seeing seven months of consecutive losses and registering a bottom near $1,620 an ounce. On Tuesday, December gold futures reacted positively to the slower U.S. Producer...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Motley Fool
Target Just Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?
Target’s customers have been hit hard by inflation -- and they have less money to spend on discretionary purchases. Still, the retailer continues to gain market share across product categories. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
NASDAQ
3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street
Collectively speaking, Wall Street analysts and financial institutions are optimistic about the stock market as a whole. Even though economic recessions, stock market corrections, and bear markets are inevitable events, analysts are well aware that, over long periods, the major U.S. indexes increase in value over time. The same thesis...
NASDAQ
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
msn.com
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
Comments / 0