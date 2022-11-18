ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews

By Bill Disbrow and Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihrft_0jFmF9WS00

(NEXSTAR) — Texas does dive bars so well that they are practically an official state export. But locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.

Yelp gave us data on the best single dive bar in each state, but drilled down specifically into Texas to label 10 top affordable watering holes. Obviously, not every bar is a dive, and some owners don’t even want the label. So we asked Yelp how they defined the category.

According to a Yelp spokesperson, dive bars are “typically well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks and are often considered ‘hole-in-the-walls.’”

Yelp allows operators of these establishments to self-identify as “dive bars” on their own Yelp accounts — at which point Yelp’s moderators will conduct a review to ensure the bar meets their criteria — or Yelp’s own users can submit suggestions to the moderators, if they feel a specific bar should be recategorized as a dive.

In other states, the top dive can be found on a small town street corner, but Texas’ top-rated dive is right in the state capitol: The Skylark Lounge in Austin. The Skylark gets credit from Yelpers for the friendly vibes, but nearly every review mentions the quality of the live music at the dimly-lit bar off Airport Blvd.

“I cannot say enough positive things about Skylark Lounge,” wrote one visitor from New York.

City bars dominated the Texas ranking, with Austin scoring four entries. Donn’s Depot on 5th Street made the list, as did The Little Longhorn Saloon and the perfectly named Dive Bar and Lounge north of the capital.

Milo’s Bar in Arlington was the lone Dallas-area bar to make the list, thanks to its laid-back atmosphere and gaming options (ping pong, darts and pool).

Houston had three entries, trailing only Austin. Corpus Christi and San Antonio helped round out the complete ranking below.

1Skylark LoungeAustin

2Black Monk TavernCorpus Christi

3Dive Bar and LoungeAustin

4Three Sheets Bar & GrillHouston

5Sunny’s BarHouston

6Milo’s BarArlington

7The Little Longhorn SaloonAustin

8The Bang Bang BarSan Antonio

9Donn’s DepotAustin

10West Alabama Ice HouseHouston

If you don’t see your favorite dive on the list, maybe you should consider that a good thing. Do you really want crowds to find out about your secret hideout?

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Malvern Books in Austin set to close on New Year's Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Local bookstore in Central Austin, Malvern Books, has announced on their Twitter account that they will officially be closing their doors on Dec. 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved:
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

What are the most popular sodas in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
CANUTILLO, TX
ourbigescape.com

2 Best Ways To Visit Spicewood Valley Trail Hike In Austin Texas

Try the Spicewood Valley Trail, a 2.1-mile out-and-back trail near Austin, Texas. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 45 min to 1 hour to complete. This is a popular trail for hiking, running, and walking, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Underway in Texas

The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Everyone Who Just Moved to Austin, Ranked

The recent growth in ATX is explosive. But who is moving here, and how do these newbies stack up in head-to-head competition? Here is the definitive ranking of everyone who just relocated to Austin within the last 17 seconds:. 11. The Big Tech Worker. This transplant works for Google, Apple,...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Pizzeria With Chile Crisp-Drizzled Pies Opens on South First

A new pizzeria is opening in South Austin this fall. Dovetail Pizza will open at 1816 South First Street in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood starting on Wednesday, November 30. This also means that the address’s current restaurant, Indian spot Mumtaz Market, is closed. Leading Dovetail is newer Austin restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Mystery of exploding toilet at Texas dental office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maggie Kieffer works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, the 31 year old headed to work to open the office as she usually does, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something was off. “There was this...
AUSTIN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy