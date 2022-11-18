Read full article on original website
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KSDK
Missouri personal property taxes see 30% increase since 2021
5 On Your Side learned that there is a 30% increase on personal property taxes compared to 2021. The reason is pandemic-related.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
Missouri Only State to Have an Earthquake Shake 1,000,000 Miles
One of the craziest statistics you'll ever hear about Missouri is this one. Of all the earthquakes that have happened in America in recorded history, only Missouri can say it experienced one that shook one million square miles. I found this curious Missouri earthquake fact hiding in the details of...
mymoinfo.com
New Law Causes 300 Books To Be Banned So Far At Missouri Schools
(Jefferson City) Since a new law took effect in Missouri, nearly 300 books have been banned in Missouri schools. Anthony Morabith has the story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
Florissant woman admits to $100K in pandemic loan fraud
A Florissant woman admitted to two fraud schemes in which she obtained two pandemic-era loans worth more than $100,000 combined.
kansascitymag.com
Yes, Kansas cops can pull you over in Missouri — busting myths about policing the state line
It starts with knowing where the Missouri-Kansas line actually is. “Part of the state line is literally right down the middle of State Line road, but as you get further south, the state line is actually on the Missouri side of State Line road,” says Sgt. Jacob Becchina of the KCMO police. Generally, cops are responsible for accidents or infractions in their own state.
Arkansas allows nurse practitioners full practice authority
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to disparities within our healthcare system, some of the issues come down to access. It can vary depending on where you live, but a new policy in Arkansas will help rural areas get the medical service they need. Half the states in the...
20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri
Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
Fired while out on disability, workers have little recourse under Missouri law
After recent FOX Files investigations, many viewers have been asking about state employees fired while out on disability.
Gas station vandalized early Monday morning
Vandals damaged a gas station convenience store early Monday morning.
Illinois Business Journal
AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center
American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold buys land to avoid trial
The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivers 3,000 turkey baskets to St. Louis families
Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.
