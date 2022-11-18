ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon.  On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
Yes, Kansas cops can pull you over in Missouri — busting myths about policing the state line

It starts with knowing where the Missouri-Kansas line actually is. “Part of the state line is literally right down the middle of State Line road, but as you get further south, the state line is actually on the Missouri side of State Line road,” says Sgt. Jacob Becchina of the KCMO police. Generally, cops are responsible for accidents or infractions in their own state.
20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri

Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center

American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
Arnold buys land to avoid trial

The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?

I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
