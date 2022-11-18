Read full article on original website
The Radio Times finale: Marty Moss-Coane reflects on 35 years
Radio Times ends Friday after 35 years on air. Fifty-two weeks a year, five days a week, loyal listeners tuned in to hear host MARTY MOSS-COANE’s live conversations with authors, politicians, poets, community organizers, scientists, artists, journalists and many others. In those thousands of hours, the show covered all kinds of topics from underfunded schools to plastic pollution, polarization in politics to reality TV, gun violence in Philadelphia to urban farming, and an hour on why we love shoes. Last week, we celebrated Marty Moss-Coane and Radio Times at a live event at the National Constitution Center. Dave Davies interviewed Marty about her start in radio, her role as hosting a live daily show, her hate mail, and what’s next for her at WHYY and beyond.
Philly Flower Show will come inside and go electric
The world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show will once again come inside. The Philadelphia Flower Show had to move out of its usual home inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the last two years, down to FDR Park in South Philly, because of the pandemic. “We learned a...
Philly Pops to cease operations at end of 2022-23 season
The Philly Pops has announced that it will cease operations at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The Pops made the announcement on its website Wednesday night, saying, “Despite our best efforts, a combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, led the Board of Directors to reevaluate how we serve the community.”
Blue Corn, Khyber Pass, Hymie’s
Kae Lani and guests chat about freshly made tortillas at Blue Corn, po boys and vegan sandwiches at Khyber Pass Pub, and the classic pickle bar at Hymie’s Deli. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Runners brace the cold for the 2022 Philadelphia Marathon
Tens of thousands of athletes competed in the Philadelphia marathon Sunday, battling both frigid temperatures and high winds on their way to the finish line. The 29th annual AACR Philadelphia Marathon attracted 30,000 athletes from around the world who were met with less than ideal conditions at the starting line.
‘Food is love’: Every week, this Philadelphia baker gives away desserts to her neighbors for free
Neighborhood groups on Facebook can often be a source of strife — but they can also be a great way to connect with neighbors. In Philadelphia, one woman is fostering that connection through the art of baking. About once a week, Fairmount resident Jennifer Mora heads into her home’s...
Penn Museum unveils a new look at the ancient Mediterranean world
It all starts with the A-B-C’s. Some of the artifacts featured in the freshly renovated and reimagined Eastern Mediterranean Gallery at the Penn Museum of Archeology and Anthropology include small ceramic objects from an Egyptian mine circa 1200 BCE, made by Canaanite miners to honor the goddess Hathor. The...
Chew on this: Philly gumball machines dispense poetry and mental health care
Philadelphia poet Lindo Jones, known as LindoYes, describes himself as an artist-activist, using his poetry in the service of social justice efforts. During the widespread demonstrations in Philadelphia in the summer of 2020, LindoYes could be heard reciting his work from the center of protests. He takes inspiration from activist and filmmaker Toni Cade Bambara, who once said the artist’s job is to make revolution irresistible.
What’s working? Tyrique Glasgow’s Young Chances Foundation presses on with violence prevention plan
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Philadelphia International Airport braces for Thanksgiving travel rush
For the Thanksgiving holiday season, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is expecting more passengers this year compared to last, although not at the same levels seen before the pandemic. According to a spokesperson, from Wednesday through Sunday, more than 362,000 passengers are expected to arrive and depart from the Philadelphia International...
New details emerge about Sixers’ proposal for new arena
The team behind 76 Place — the basketball arena the Sixers want to bring to Center City Philadelphia — hopes to have the zoning approval it needs to start construction by June 2023, and a community benefits agreement in place before that. The new details emerged during a...
Disney reveals ‘treasures’ coming to Franklin Institute for centenary exhibition
The Disney Company has its own, internal archive that behaves like the Smithsonian Institute: whenever the studio wraps a movie production or makes changes inside the amusement parks, the archive has first dibs on the leftovers. A personal favorite of the archive’s director, Rebecca Cline, is a group of animatronic...
Philly pauses review of school facilities — again — to align with superintendent’s plan
Philadelphia’s school district will stop work on its facilities plan until after it has a new 5-year strategic plan, Superintendent Tony Watlington said Thursday. Watlington, who came to Philly from North Carolina in June, began work on his roadmap earlier this month, which he promises will be “aggressive” and lead to dramatic academic improvements for district students.
Results of Philly’s citizen science heat mapping study expected this spring
Philadelphia participated in a citizen science heat mapping project this summer — along with over a dozen other communities across the country. Three months later, some preliminary results are in. Fifty Philadelphians drove around the city with heat and air quality sensors attached to their cars one day in...
Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
SEPTA turns to artificial intelligence to scan passengers for potential shooters
New high tech artificial intelligence software is being added to SEPTA’s camera system as part of an effort to make the city’s mass transit more secure. The system is called Zero Eyes. Acting SEPTA police chief Charles Lawson believes it could help give officers critical seconds to help when a shooter draws a weapon.
Sick child treated after asylum-seekers bus arrives in Philadelphia
A bus carrying 28 asylum-seekers from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold, drizzly morning said...
Calder museum breaks ground on the Parkway
The ceremonial groundbreaking for a new museum dedicated to the work of Alexander Calder was thwarted on Tuesday by the Philadelphia Water Department, which dominated the lot at 21st and the Parkway with an enormous blue water main pipe waiting to go into the ground. The Water Department has to...
Friends of Clark Park is collecting community input for a new ‘Master Plan,’ though residents say they don’t want major changes
Clark Park, a favorite West Philadelphia public space, may be seeing some changes in the future. Friends of Clark Park, a local volunteer organization, is coordinating a new “Master Plan” for the park. Board President Andrew Bowers, West Philadelphia resident of 20 years, says the plan will be...
‘Not On the Same Page’: Community Crisis Intervention Program review shows only short-term success and lack of leadership
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The Community Crisis Intervention Program has come under scrutiny in a recent report. At present, the program can’t move forward with many of the long-term changes needed to reduce further violence.
