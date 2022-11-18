Radio Times ends Friday after 35 years on air. Fifty-two weeks a year, five days a week, loyal listeners tuned in to hear host MARTY MOSS-COANE’s live conversations with authors, politicians, poets, community organizers, scientists, artists, journalists and many others. In those thousands of hours, the show covered all kinds of topics from underfunded schools to plastic pollution, polarization in politics to reality TV, gun violence in Philadelphia to urban farming, and an hour on why we love shoes. Last week, we celebrated Marty Moss-Coane and Radio Times at a live event at the National Constitution Center. Dave Davies interviewed Marty about her start in radio, her role as hosting a live daily show, her hate mail, and what’s next for her at WHYY and beyond.

