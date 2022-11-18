ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

The Radio Times finale: Marty Moss-Coane reflects on 35 years

Radio Times ends Friday after 35 years on air. Fifty-two weeks a year, five days a week, loyal listeners tuned in to hear host MARTY MOSS-COANE’s live conversations with authors, politicians, poets, community organizers, scientists, artists, journalists and many others. In those thousands of hours, the show covered all kinds of topics from underfunded schools to plastic pollution, polarization in politics to reality TV, gun violence in Philadelphia to urban farming, and an hour on why we love shoes. Last week, we celebrated Marty Moss-Coane and Radio Times at a live event at the National Constitution Center. Dave Davies interviewed Marty about her start in radio, her role as hosting a live daily show, her hate mail, and what’s next for her at WHYY and beyond.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly Flower Show will come inside and go electric

The world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show will once again come inside. The Philadelphia Flower Show had to move out of its usual home inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the last two years, down to FDR Park in South Philly, because of the pandemic. “We learned a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly Pops to cease operations at end of 2022-23 season

The Philly Pops has announced that it will cease operations at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The Pops made the announcement on its website Wednesday night, saying, “Despite our best efforts, a combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, led the Board of Directors to reevaluate how we serve the community.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Blue Corn, Khyber Pass, Hymie’s

Kae Lani and guests chat about freshly made tortillas at Blue Corn, po boys and vegan sandwiches at Khyber Pass Pub, and the classic pickle bar at Hymie’s Deli. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Runners brace the cold for the 2022 Philadelphia Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes competed in the Philadelphia marathon Sunday, battling both frigid temperatures and high winds on their way to the finish line. The 29th annual AACR Philadelphia Marathon attracted 30,000 athletes from around the world who were met with less than ideal conditions at the starting line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Penn Museum unveils a new look at the ancient Mediterranean world

It all starts with the A-B-C’s. Some of the artifacts featured in the freshly renovated and reimagined Eastern Mediterranean Gallery at the Penn Museum of Archeology and Anthropology include small ceramic objects from an Egyptian mine circa 1200 BCE, made by Canaanite miners to honor the goddess Hathor. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Chew on this: Philly gumball machines dispense poetry and mental health care

Philadelphia poet Lindo Jones, known as LindoYes, describes himself as an artist-activist, using his poetry in the service of social justice efforts. During the widespread demonstrations in Philadelphia in the summer of 2020, LindoYes could be heard reciting his work from the center of protests. He takes inspiration from activist and filmmaker Toni Cade Bambara, who once said the artist’s job is to make revolution irresistible.
DAUPHIN, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia International Airport braces for Thanksgiving travel rush

For the Thanksgiving holiday season, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is expecting more passengers this year compared to last, although not at the same levels seen before the pandemic. According to a spokesperson, from Wednesday through Sunday, more than 362,000 passengers are expected to arrive and depart from the Philadelphia International...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly pauses review of school facilities — again — to align with superintendent’s plan

Philadelphia’s school district will stop work on its facilities plan until after it has a new 5-year strategic plan, Superintendent Tony Watlington said Thursday. Watlington, who came to Philly from North Carolina in June, began work on his roadmap earlier this month, which he promises will be “aggressive” and lead to dramatic academic improvements for district students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’

This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Calder museum breaks ground on the Parkway

The ceremonial groundbreaking for a new museum dedicated to the work of Alexander Calder was thwarted on Tuesday by the Philadelphia Water Department, which dominated the lot at 21st and the Parkway with an enormous blue water main pipe waiting to go into the ground. The Water Department has to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘Not On the Same Page’: Community Crisis Intervention Program review shows only short-term success and lack of leadership

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The Community Crisis Intervention Program has come under scrutiny in a recent report. At present, the program can’t move forward with many of the long-term changes needed to reduce further violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy